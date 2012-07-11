Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% (Jul 9) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.86% 06.86% 06.86% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.25/23.25 56.50/58.50 87.50/89.50 119.00/121.00 1100 22.00/23.00 57.00/59.00 87.00/89.00 119.00/121.00 1200 22.00/23.00 56.50/58.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 1300 22.00/23.00 57.00/58.50 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 1400 22.00/23.00 56.00/58.00 86.00/88.00 117.50/119.50 1500 22.00/23.00 56.50/58.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 1600 22.00/24.00 56.50/58.50 86.50/88.50 118.00/120.00 1715 22.00/23.00 57.00/58.00 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 23.50/24.50 58.50/60.00 89.50/91.50 121.50/123.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 220.00/222.00 1100 145.00/147.00 171.00/173.00 197.50/199.50 219.50/221.50 1200 144.00/146.00 170.00/172.00 196.00/198.00 218.00/220.00 1300 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 1400 143.00/145.00 168.50/170.50 194.50/196.50 216.00/218.00 1500 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 195.50/197.50 217.00/219.00 1600 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 195.50/197.50 217.00/219.00 1715 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 147.50/149.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 223.00/225.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.50/244.50 270.50/272.50 293.50/295.50 314.50/316.50 1100 242.00/244.00 269.50/271.50 292.00/294.00 313.00/315.00 1200 240.00/242.00 267.50/269.50 290.00/292.00 310.50/312.50 1300 240.50/242.50 268.00/270.00 290.50/292.50 311.00/313.00 1400 237.50/239.50 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 307.00/309.00 1500 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 308.50/310.50 1600 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 288.50/290.50 309.00/311.00 1715 240.50/242.50 267.50/269.50 290.00/292.00 310.50/312.50 (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 245.50/247.50 273.50/275.50 296.00/298.00 317.00/319.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.57% 7.47% 7.24% 6.91% 6.67% 6.47% 1100 7.65% 7.48% 7.23% 6.91% 6.68% 6.48% 1200 7.60% 7.43% 7.18% 6.86% 6.63% 6.43% 1300 7.62% 7.46% 7.21% 6.88% 6.65% 6.45% 1400 7.58% 7.39% 7.16% 6.84% 6.60% 6.39% 1500 7.64% 7.46% 7.21% 6.88% 6.64% 6.44% 1600 7.70% 7.46% 7.21% 6.88% 6.64% 6.44% 1715 7.66% 7.50% 7.26% 6.93% 6.70% 6.49% (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 7.67% 7.53% 7.31% 6.96% 6.74% 6.54% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.33% 6.21% 6.12% 6.03% 5.93% 5.82% 1100 6.33% 6.20% 6.11% 6.01% 5.90% 5.79% 1200 6.28% 6.15% 6.06% 5.96% 5.86% 5.75% 1300 6.30% 6.16% 6.07% 5.97% 5.86% 5.75% 1400 6.25% 6.11% 6.01% 5.91% 5.80% 5.70% 1500 6.29% 6.15% 6.05% 5.96% 5.85% 5.74% 1600 6.29% 6.15% 6.05% 5.96% 5.86% 5.75% 1715 6.34% 6.21% 6.10% 6.00% 5.90% 5.78% (C1osing Jul 9) 1715 6.39% 6.25% 6.15% 6.06% 5.95% 5.84% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3900/55.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com