Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 07.24% 07.24% 07.24% (Jul 10) 1000 02.10/02.70 01.05/01.35 01.05/01.35 06.87% 06.87% 06.87% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.50/21.50 54.75/56.75 84.50/86.50 115.50/117.50 1100 20.00/22.00 55.00/57.00 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1200 20.75/21.75 55.00/57.00 84.50/86.50 116.00/118.00 1300 21.00/21.50 55.25/56.25 85.00/86.00 116.50/118.00 1400 20.75/21.75 55.00/57.00 84.75/86.75 116.00/118.00 1500 21.00/23.00 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 117.50/119.50 1600 20.75/21.75 55.50/57.50 85.50/87.50 117.00/119.00 1715 21.00/21.75 55.50/56.50 85.50/86.50 117.00/118.50 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 22.00/23.00 57.00/58.00 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 141.00/143.00 167.00/169.00 193.00/195.00 214.50/216.50 1100 140.50/142.50 166.00/168.00 192.00/194.00 213.50/215.50 1200 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 193.50/195.50 215.50/217.50 1300 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 194.50/196.50 216.50/218.50 1400 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 193.50/195.50 215.50/217.50 1500 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 195.50/197.50 217.50/219.50 1600 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 195.00/197.00 217.00/219.00 1715 143.00/144.50 169.00/170.50 195.00/197.00 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 144.50/146.50 170.50/172.50 196.50/198.50 218.50/220.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.50/238.50 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 306.00/308.00 1100 235.50/237.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1200 237.50/239.50 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 307.00/309.00 1300 238.50/240.50 265.50/267.50 287.50/289.50 308.00/310.00 1400 237.50/239.50 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 307.50/309.50 1500 239.50/241.50 266.50/268.50 289.00/291.00 310.00/312.00 1600 239.00/241.00 266.50/268.50 289.50/291.50 310.50/312.50 1715 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 240.50/242.50 267.50/269.50 290.00/292.00 310.50/312.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.55% 7.38% 7.10% 6.80% 6.57% 6.39% 1100 7.59% 7.38% 7.10% 6.80% 6.56% 6.37% 1200 7.62% 7.41% 7.13% 6.84% 6.61% 6.42% 1300 7.60% 7.40% 7.14% 6.88% 6.65% 6.46% 1400 7.60% 7.41% 7.13% 6.83% 6.60% 6.41% 1500 7.75% 7.48% 7.22% 6.93% 6.69% 6.49% 1600 7.66% 7.49% 7.20% 6.91% 6.67% 6.47% 1715 7.60% 7.40% 7.15% 6.86% 6.63% 6.44% (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 7.66% 7.50% 7.26% 6.93% 6.70% 6.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.24% 6.11% 6.01% 5.92% 5.81% 5.70% 1100 6.22% 6.10% 6.00% 5.91% 5.80% 5.69% 1200 6.28% 6.15% 6.05% 5.96% 5.84% 5.73% 1300 6.31% 6.18% 6.07% 5.98% 5.87% 5.75% 1400 6.26% 6.14% 6.04% 5.96% 5.84% 5.72% 1500 6.33% 6.20% 6.09% 6.00% 5.90% 5.78% 1600 6.32% 6.19% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.79% 1715 6.29% 6.16% 6.06% 5.96% 5.85% 5.73% (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 6.34% 6.21% 6.10% 6.00% 5.90% 5.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.6200/55.6300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com