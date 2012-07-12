Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 01.05/01.35 03.25/04.00 06.96% 06.88% 07.10% (Jul 11) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 07.24% 07.24% 07.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 112.50/114.50 1100 16.50/18.50 50.75/52.75 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1200 17.00/18.50 51.00/53.00 80.50/82.50 112.00/114.00 1300 17.00/18.00 51.00/53.00 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 1400 16.50/18.50 50.50/52.50 80.50/82.50 111.50/113.50 1500 17.00/18.50 51.00/53.00 81.00/83.00 112.00/114.00 1600 16.50/18.50 50.75/52.75 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 1715 16.50/18.50 50.75/52.75 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 21.00/21.75 55.50/56.50 85.50/86.50 117.00/118.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 1100 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 1200 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 211.50/213.50 1300 137.00/139.00 162.50/164.50 188.50/190.50 210.00/212.00 1400 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 210.50/212.50 1500 137.50/139.50 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 210.50/212.50 1600 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 1715 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 143.00/144.50 169.00/170.50 195.00/197.00 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1100 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1200 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1300 232.00/234.00 258.50/260.50 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 1400 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 1500 232.50/234.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 1600 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1715 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 239.00/241.00 266.00/268.00 288.00/290.00 308.50/310.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.52% 7.36% 7.08% 6.77% 6.52% 6.36% 1100 7.45% 7.30% 7.08% 6.78% 6.53% 6.36% 1200 7.49% 7.27% 7.03% 6.75% 6.50% 6.34% 1300 7.45% 7.26% 7.00% 6.71% 6.46% 6.29% 1400 7.41% 7.25% 7.01% 6.72% 6.48% 6.32% 1500 7.49% 7.30% 7.04% 6.74% 6.49% 6.32% 1600 7.42% 7.28% 7.05% 6.73% 6.46% 6.32% 1715 7.40% 7.26% 7.03% 6.74% 6.49% 6.33% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 7.60% 7.40% 7.15% 6.86% 6.63% 6.44% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.18% 6.06% 5.98% 5.88% 5.77% 5.66% 1100 6.19% 6.07% 5.99% 5.89% 5.78% 5.67% 1200 6.18% 6.06% 5.98% 5.88% 5.77% 5.66% 1300 6.13% 6.01% 5.93% 5.83% 5.73% 5.62% 1400 6.15% 6.04% 5.96% 5.87% 5.76% 5.65% 1500 6.15% 6.03% 5.96% 5.87% 5.76% 5.65% 1600 6.17% 6.05% 5.97% 5.87% 5.76% 5.65% 1715 6.15% 6.04% 5.95% 5.86% 5.75% 5.64% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 6.29% 6.16% 6.06% 5.96% 5.85% 5.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.9300/55.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com