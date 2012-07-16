Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.25 03.25/04.00 01.10/01.40 06.98% 07.11% 07.22% (Jul 12) 1000 02.20/02.80 01.10/01.40 01.10/01.40 07.24% 07.24% 07.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 50.00/51.50 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1100 16.00/17.00 50.00/51.50 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1200 15.50/17.50 49.50/51.50 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1300 16.00/17.00 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1400 15.00/17.00 50.00/52.00 80.00/82.00 111.50/113.50 1500 16.00/17.00 49.75/51.75 79.50/81.50 111.00/113.00 1600 15.75/16.75 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 1715 15.25/17.25 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 110.00/112.00 (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 16.50/18.50 50.75/52.75 81.00/83.00 112.50/114.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 190.00/192.00 212.00/214.00 1100 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 211.00/213.00 1200 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.50/191.50 211.50/213.50 1300 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 211.00/213.00 1400 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 211.00/213.00 1500 136.50/138.50 162.50/164.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1600 135.50/137.50 161.00/163.00 187.00/189.00 208.50/210.50 1715 135.50/137.50 161.50/163.50 187.00/189.00 209.00/211.00 (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 138.00/140.00 164.00/166.00 190.00/192.00 211.50/213.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.50/236.50 262.00/264.00 284.50/286.50 305.50/307.50 1100 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 303.50/305.50 1200 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 304.00/306.00 1300 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 303.50/305.50 1400 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 283.00/285.00 303.50/305.50 1500 233.00/235.00 260.00/262.00 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1600 230.50/232.50 257.50/259.50 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1715 231.00/233.00 258.00/260.00 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 233.50/235.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.50% 7.32% 7.08% 6.77% 6.56% 6.39% 1100 7.47% 7.32% 7.07% 6.75% 6.53% 6.36% 1200 7.44% 7.27% 7.03% 6.74% 6.53% 6.37% 1300 7.50% 7.33% 7.07% 6.76% 6.53% 6.36% 1400 7.49% 7.36% 7.11% 6.79% 6.56% 6.39% 1500 7.51% 7.32% 7.07% 6.76% 6.55% 6.37% 1600 7.40% 7.23% 7.00% 6.71% 6.49% 6.32% 1715 7.42% 7.25% 7.02% 6.73% 6.52% 6.35% (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 7.40% 7.26% 7.03% 6.74% 6.49% 6.33% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.95% 5.85% 5.73% 1100 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.81% 5.69% 1200 6.21% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.81% 5.70% 1300 6.20% 6.09% 6.01% 5.91% 5.81% 5.69% 1400 6.23% 6.12% 6.04% 5.94% 5.84% 5.72% 1500 6.22% 6.11% 6.03% 5.93% 5.83% 5.71% 1600 6.16% 6.05% 5.97% 5.87% 5.77% 5.66% 1715 6.19% 6.08% 6.00% 5.91% 5.81% 5.70% (C1osing Jul 12) 1715 6.15% 6.04% 5.95% 5.86% 5.75% 5.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1400/55.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222 or E-mail: rru.data@thomsonreuters.com