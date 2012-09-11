Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% (Sep 7) 1000 03.75/05.25 02.75/03.75 01.00/01.30 06.15% 06.02% 06.56% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.00/19.50 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1100 18.00/19.00 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1200 17.75/19.25 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1300 18.00/19.00 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.50/120.50 1400 17.50/19.50 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.50/120.50 1500 18.00/19.50 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1600 17.75/19.75 54.00/56.00 86.00/88.00 118.00/120.00 1715 18.00/19.00 54.25/55.75 86.50/88.00 118.25/120.25 (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 18.50/20.50 55.00/57.00 87.00/89.00 118.50/120.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 237.00/239.00 1100 149.00/151.00 176.50/178.50 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1200 149.00/151.00 176.50/178.50 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1300 149.50/151.50 176.50/178.50 204.00/206.00 238.00/240.00 1400 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.50/205.50 237.50/239.50 1500 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 1600 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 1715 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.00/264.00 285.50/287.50 310.00/312.00 332.50/334.50 1100 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 311.00/313.00 333.50/335.50 1200 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 311.00/313.00 333.50/335.50 1300 263.00/265.00 286.50/288.50 311.00/313.00 333.50/335.50 1400 262.50/264.50 286.00/288.00 310.00/312.00 332.50/334.50 1500 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 1600 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.51% 7.32% 7.21% 7.08% 6.97% 6.88% 1100 7.47% 7.32% 7.20% 7.07% 6.97% 6.90% 1200 7.47% 7.32% 7.21% 7.08% 6.98% 6.90% 1300 7.47% 7.32% 7.22% 7.10% 6.99% 6.90% 1400 7.47% 7.32% 7.22% 7.09% 6.96% 6.88% 1500 7.49% 7.31% 7.19% 7.06% 6.95% 6.86% 1600 7.49% 7.31% 7.19% 7.06% 6.96% 6.86% 1715 7.46% 7.32% 7.21% 7.07% 6.95% 6.86% (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 7.44% 7.30% 7.19% 7.04% 6.92% 6.83% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.83% 6.75% 6.60% 6.47% 6.32% 6.21% 1100 6.86% 6.77% 6.62% 6.48% 6.34% 6.22% 1200 6.86% 6.77% 6.62% 6.49% 6.34% 6.22% 1300 6.86% 6.77% 6.62% 6.49% 6.34% 6.22% 1400 6.84% 6.76% 6.61% 6.47% 6.32% 6.20% 1500 6.81% 6.72% 6.58% 6.44% 6.30% 6.18% 1600 6.81% 6.72% 6.58% 6.44% 6.30% 6.18% 1715 6.81% 6.72% 6.57% 6.44% 6.30% 6.18% (C1osing Sep 7) 1715 6.79% 6.70% 6.56% 6.43% 6.29% 6.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4400/55.4500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com