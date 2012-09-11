Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% (Sep 10) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/19.00 53.00/55.00 85.00/87.00 116.50/118.50 1100 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1200 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 84.50/86.50 116.00/118.00 1300 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1400 16.50/18.00 52.50/54.50 84.00/86.00 115.50/117.50 1500 16.75/17.75 52.50/54.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1600 16.75/17.75 52.50/54.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 1715 16.50/17.50 52.00/54.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 18.00/19.00 54.25/55.75 86.50/88.00 118.25/120.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.00/149.00 173.50/175.50 200.50/202.50 233.50/235.50 1100 146.00/148.00 172.50/174.50 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 1200 146.50/148.50 173.00/175.00 200.00/202.00 233.50/235.50 1300 146.00/148.00 172.50/174.50 199.50/201.50 233.00/235.00 1400 146.00/148.00 172.50/174.50 199.50/201.50 232.50/234.50 1500 145.50/147.50 172.00/174.00 199.00/201.00 232.00/234.00 1600 145.50/147.50 172.00/174.00 199.00/201.00 232.00/234.00 1715 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 198.50/200.50 232.00/234.00 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 149.00/151.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 306.00/308.00 328.00/330.00 1100 257.50/259.50 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 327.50/329.50 1200 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 305.50/307.50 327.50/329.50 1300 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 327.00/329.00 1400 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 305.00/307.00 327.00/329.00 1500 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 326.00/328.00 1600 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 304.00/306.00 326.00/328.00 1715 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 326.50/328.50 (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 309.50/311.50 332.00/334.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.52% 7.31% 7.18% 7.03% 6.90% 6.80% 1100 7.39% 7.23% 7.10% 6.97% 6.85% 6.76% 1200 7.38% 7.25% 7.13% 6.99% 6.87% 6.78% 1300 7.40% 7.24% 7.11% 6.98% 6.86% 6.77% 1400 7.39% 7.24% 7.10% 6.97% 6.85% 6.77% 1500 7.37% 7.23% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.76% 1600 7.37% 7.23% 7.10% 6.95% 6.84% 6.76% 1715 7.33% 7.22% 7.10% 6.95% 6.82% 6.74% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 7.46% 7.32% 7.21% 7.07% 6.95% 6.86% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.75% 6.66% 6.51% 6.37% 6.24% 6.12% 1100 6.73% 6.64% 6.49% 6.36% 6.23% 6.11% 1200 6.74% 6.65% 6.49% 6.35% 6.22% 6.11% 1300 6.73% 6.65% 6.50% 6.35% 6.22% 6.11% 1400 6.72% 6.64% 6.49% 6.35% 6.22% 6.10% 1500 6.71% 6.63% 6.48% 6.33% 6.21% 6.10% 1600 6.71% 6.62% 6.47% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 1715 6.71% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.22% 6.11% (C1osing Sep 10) 1715 6.81% 6.72% 6.57% 6.44% 6.30% 6.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.3400/55.3500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com