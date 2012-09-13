Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.61% 06.61% 06.61% (Sep 11) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 51.00/53.00 82.25/84.25 113.50/115.50 1100 15.00/16.50 50.50/52.50 82.00/84.00 112.50/114.50 1200 15.00/16.50 50.50/52.50 82.00/84.00 113.00/115.00 1300 15.00/17.00 50.75/52.75 81.50/83.50 112.00/114.00 1400 15.50/17.00 51.00/53.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00 1500 14.50/16.00 49.50/51.50 80.00/82.00 110.00/112.00 1600 14.50/16.00 49.50/51.50 79.75/81.75 109.50/111.50 1715 15.00/16.50 50.00/52.00 80.50/82.50 110.00/112.00 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 16.50/17.50 52.00/54.00 84.00/86.00 115.00/117.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 144.00/146.00 171.00/173.00 198.00/200.00 231.00/233.00 1100 142.50/144.50 169.00/171.00 195.50/197.50 228.50/230.50 1200 143.00/145.00 169.50/171.50 196.00/198.00 229.00/231.00 1300 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 1400 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 1500 139.00/141.00 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 223.00/225.00 1600 138.50/140.50 164.50/166.50 190.50/192.50 222.50/224.50 1715 139.00/141.00 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 223.50/225.50 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 145.00/147.00 171.50/173.50 198.50/200.50 232.00/234.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50 303.00/305.00 325.00/327.00 1100 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 301.00/303.00 323.00/325.00 1200 253.50/255.50 277.00/279.00 301.50/303.50 323.50/325.50 1300 251.50/253.50 275.00/277.00 299.00/301.00 321.00/323.00 1400 251.50/253.50 274.00/276.00 298.00/300.00 319.50/321.50 1500 247.00/249.00 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 316.00/318.00 1600 246.50/248.50 269.50/271.50 293.50/295.50 315.50/317.50 1715 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 315.50/317.50 (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 304.50/306.50 326.50/328.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.21% 7.07% 6.95% 6.84% 6.77% 1100 7.28% 7.17% 7.02% 6.88% 6.77% 6.69% 1200 7.28% 7.16% 7.04% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 1300 7.33% 7.15% 6.98% 6.84% 6.71% 6.63% 1400 7.39% 7.20% 7.01% 6.84% 6.72% 6.64% 1500 7.13% 7.02% 6.87% 6.73% 6.62% 6.54% 1600 7.13% 7.00% 6.85% 6.70% 6.59% 6.52% 1715 7.23% 7.06% 6.89% 6.72% 6.61% 6.54% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 7.33% 7.22% 7.10% 6.95% 6.82% 6.74% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.73% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.22% 6.10% 1100 6.65% 6.57% 6.43% 6.30% 6.18% 6.06% 1200 6.67% 6.58% 6.44% 6.31% 6.18% 6.07% 1300 6.60% 6.52% 6.39% 6.26% 6.13% 6.02% 1400 6.61% 6.53% 6.39% 6.25% 6.12% 6.00% 1500 6.51% 6.42% 6.29% 6.17% 6.05% 5.94% 1600 6.49% 6.41% 6.28% 6.16% 6.04% 5.94% 1715 6.51% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% (C1osing Sep 11) 1715 6.71% 6.63% 6.48% 6.35% 6.22% 6.11% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.2100/55.2200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com