Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.20 01.00/01.30 03.00/03.90 06.59% 06.59% 06.59% (Sep 12) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.61% 06.61% 06.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 46.50/48.00 77.00/78.50 106.50/108.50 1100 11.75/12.25 46.75/47.75 77.50/78.50 107.25/108.75 1200 11.50/13.00 46.50/48.00 77.00/78.50 106.50/108.50 1300 11.25/12.75 46.50/48.50 77.00/79.00 107.00/109.00 1400 11.50/13.00 47.00/49.00 77.50/79.50 107.50/109.50 1500 11.25/12.75 46.50/48.50 77.00/79.00 107.00/109.00 1600 11.00/13.00 46.25/48.25 76.50/78.50 106.00/108.00 1715 10.50/12.00 45.50/47.50 76.00/78.00 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 15.00/16.50 50.00/52.00 80.50/82.50 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 218.50/220.50 1100 135.75/137.25 161.75/163.25 188.00/189.50 220.00/221.50 1200 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50 186.50/188.50 219.00/221.00 1300 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 188.50/190.50 221.50/223.50 1400 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.50/191.50 222.00/224.00 1500 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 188.50/190.50 221.00/223.00 1600 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50 186.00/188.00 218.50/220.50 1715 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 185.50/187.50 217.50/219.50 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 139.00/141.00 165.00/167.00 191.00/193.00 223.50/225.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 242.50/244.50 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 311.00/313.00 1100 244.00/245.50 267.00/268.50 291.00/292.50 312.50/314.00 1200 243.00/245.00 265.50/267.50 289.50/291.50 311.50/313.50 1300 246.00/248.00 269.00/271.00 293.00/295.00 315.00/317.00 1400 246.50/248.50 270.00/272.00 294.50/296.50 316.50/318.50 1500 245.50/247.50 268.50/270.50 293.00/295.00 315.00/317.00 1600 243.00/245.00 266.00/268.00 290.00/292.00 312.00/314.00 1715 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 247.50/249.50 270.00/272.00 294.00/296.00 315.50/317.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.96% 6.81% 6.64% 6.50% 6.44% 1100 7.09% 6.97% 6.83% 6.67% 6.55% 6.49% 1200 7.11% 6.96% 6.80% 6.64% 6.51% 6.45% 1300 7.12% 6.98% 6.83% 6.68% 6.57% 6.51% 1400 7.20% 7.03% 6.87% 6.73% 6.61% 6.55% 1500 7.12% 6.98% 6.83% 6.69% 6.57% 6.51% 1600 7.09% 6.94% 6.78% 6.63% 6.51% 6.44% 1715 6.92% 6.88% 6.74% 6.59% 6.47% 6.41% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 7.23% 7.06% 6.89% 6.72% 6.61% 6.54% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.43% 6.34% 6.22% 6.10% 5.97% 5.88% 1100 6.46% 6.36% 6.24% 6.12% 5.98% 5.89% 1200 6.43% 6.34% 6.21% 6.09% 5.96% 5.88% 1300 6.50% 6.42% 6.29% 6.16% 6.03% 5.94% 1400 6.53% 6.43% 6.31% 6.19% 6.06% 5.97% 1500 6.50% 6.41% 6.28% 6.16% 6.03% 5.94% 1600 6.42% 6.34% 6.22% 6.10% 5.98% 5.89% 1715 6.40% 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 5.96% 5.87% (C1osing Sep 12) 1715 6.51% 6.43% 6.29% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.4200/55.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com