Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 04.00/05.20 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30
06.67% 06.67% 06.67%
(Sep 13)
1000 04.00/05.20 01.00/01.30 03.00/03.90
06.59% 06.59% 06.59%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 10.00/12.00 43.00/45.00 73.00/75.00 102.50/104.50
1100 09.50/11.00 43.50/45.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00
1200 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 73.00/75.00 102.00/104.00
1300 09.00/11.00 43.00/45.00 73.50/75.50 102.50/104.50
1400 09.50/11.00 43.50/45.50 73.50/75.50 102.50/104.50
1500 09.00/10.50 42.50/44.50 72.50/74.50 101.00/103.00
1600 09.50/10.50 43.50/44.50 73.00/75.00 102.00/104.00
1715 09.50/11.50 43.50/45.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00
(C1osing Sep 13)
1715 10.50/12.00 45.50/47.50 76.00/78.00 105.50/107.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 131.00/133.00 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 213.50/215.50
1100 131.50/133.50 157.00/159.00 182.50/184.50 214.50/216.50
1200 130.00/132.00 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50
1300 130.50/132.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 213.00/215.00
1400 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 179.50/181.50 211.50/213.50
1500 128.50/130.50 153.50/155.50 178.50/180.50 209.50/211.50
1600 130.00/132.00 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 212.50/214.50
1715 131.50/133.50 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 215.00/217.00
(C1osing Sep 13)
1715 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 185.50/187.50 217.50/219.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 305.00/307.00
1100 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 285.00/287.00 306.50/308.50
1200 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 304.00/306.00
1300 237.50/239.50 260.00/262.00 283.50/285.50 305.00/307.00
1400 235.50/237.50 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 303.00/305.00
1500 233.50/235.50 255.50/257.50 279.00/281.00 300.00/302.00
1600 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 304.00/306.00
1715 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00
(C1osing Sep 13)
1715 242.00/244.00 265.00/267.00 289.50/291.50 311.00/313.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.90% 6.78% 6.68% 6.57% 6.46% 6.39%
1100 6.89% 6.83% 6.71% 6.59% 6.49% 6.42%
1200 6.81% 6.78% 6.66% 6.52% 6.41% 6.35%
1300 6.81% 6.81% 6.70% 6.55% 6.43% 6.37%
1400 6.89% 6.83% 6.70% 6.53% 6.39% 6.32%
1500 6.74% 6.75% 6.62% 6.47% 6.37% 6.31%
1600 6.86% 6.83% 6.71% 6.57% 6.47% 6.42%
1715 6.97% 6.88% 6.77% 6.64% 6.54% 6.49%
(C1osing Sep 13)
1715 6.92% 6.88% 6.74% 6.59% 6.47% 6.41%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.39% 6.29% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% 5.86%
1100 6.41% 6.32% 6.22% 6.09% 5.96% 5.88%
1200 6.35% 6.26% 6.16% 6.04% 5.92% 5.84%
1300 6.37% 6.28% 6.18% 6.06% 5.94% 5.85%
1400 6.32% 6.23% 6.13% 6.02% 5.90% 5.82%
1500 6.29% 6.20% 6.10% 5.98% 5.86% 5.78%
1600 6.41% 6.31% 6.20% 6.08% 5.96% 5.88%
1715 6.48% 6.38% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 5.93%
(C1osing Sep 13)
1715 6.40% 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 5.96% 5.87%
--------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3000/54.3100 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.