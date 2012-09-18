Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 02.00/02.30 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% (Sep 14) 1000 04.00/05.20 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/08.75 42.00/43.00 72.00/73.00 101.00/102.50 1100 07.50/09.00 41.00/43.00 70.50/72.50 99.00/101.00 1200 08.00/09.50 42.00/44.00 72.50/74.50 102.00/104.00 1300 08.50/09.00 43.00/44.00 73.00/74.50 102.50/104.00 1400 08.00/09.50 42.50/44.50 73.00/75.00 103.00/105.00 1500 08.25/09.75 42.50/44.50 73.00/75.00 102.50/104.50 1600 08.25/09.00 42.75/43.75 73.00/74.00 102.50/104.00 1715 08.00/09.50 42.25/44.25 72.50/74.50 101.50/103.50 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 09.50/11.50 43.50/45.50 73.50/75.50 103.00/105.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.50/130.00 153.50/155.00 179.00/180.50 210.50/212.00 1100 126.50/128.50 151.00/153.00 176.00/178.00 207.00/209.00 1200 130.50/132.50 156.00/158.00 181.50/183.50 214.00/216.00 1300 130.50/132.50 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 213.50/215.50 1400 131.00/133.00 156.50/158.50 182.00/184.00 214.50/216.50 1500 130.50/132.50 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 214.00/216.00 1600 130.00/132.00 155.00/157.00 180.00/182.00 212.00/214.00 1715 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 179.50/181.50 211.50/213.50 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 131.50/133.50 157.00/159.00 183.00/185.00 215.00/217.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 234.00/235.50 256.00/257.50 280.00/281.50 301.50/303.00 1100 230.50/232.50 252.00/254.00 275.00/277.00 296.00/298.00 1200 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 284.00/286.00 306.00/308.00 1300 238.00/240.00 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.00/308.00 1400 238.50/240.50 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.50/308.50 1500 238.50/240.50 260.50/262.50 284.50/286.50 306.00/308.00 1600 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 282.00/284.00 303.50/305.50 1715 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 281.50/283.50 303.00/305.00 (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 285.50/287.50 307.00/309.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.04% 6.95% 6.81% 6.63% 6.52% 6.46% 1100 6.96% 6.87% 6.71% 6.55% 6.44% 6.37% 1200 7.11% 7.02% 6.88% 6.72% 6.62% 6.55% 1300 7.19% 7.06% 6.89% 6.72% 6.60% 6.53% 1400 7.18% 7.07% 6.93% 6.75% 6.63% 6.56% 1500 7.20% 7.07% 6.91% 6.72% 6.61% 6.55% 1600 7.16% 7.04% 6.90% 6.72% 6.59% 6.51% 1715 7.15% 7.03% 6.85% 6.67% 6.55% 6.47% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 6.97% 6.88% 6.77% 6.64% 6.54% 6.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.45% 6.35% 6.22% 6.10% 5.99% 5.91% 1100 6.36% 6.26% 6.14% 6.01% 5.90% 5.82% 1200 6.55% 6.44% 6.31% 6.17% 6.07% 5.98% 1300 6.53% 6.43% 6.32% 6.18% 6.07% 5.98% 1400 6.55% 6.45% 6.32% 6.18% 6.07% 5.98% 1500 6.54% 6.44% 6.31% 6.18% 6.06% 5.97% 1600 6.50% 6.40% 6.27% 6.14% 6.03% 5.94% 1715 6.47% 6.37% 6.24% 6.11% 6.01% 5.92% (C1osing Sep 14) 1715 6.48% 6.38% 6.26% 6.15% 6.02% 5.93% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.0100/54.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com