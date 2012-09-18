Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.90 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Sep 17) 1000 03.00/03.90 01.00/01.30 02.00/02.30 06.78% 06.78% 06.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/09.00 41.00/43.00 71.50/73.50 101.00/103.00 1100 06.25/07.75 40.50/42.50 70.75/72.75 100.00/102.00 1200 06.50/08.50 40.50/42.50 70.50/72.50 98.50/100.50 1300 06.00/07.50 40.00/42.00 69.00/71.00 97.00/99.00 1400 06.00/07.50 39.00/41.00 68.00/70.00 96.00/98.00 1500 06.50/07.25 39.50/40.50 68.50/70.50 96.50/98.50 1600 06.25/07.75 39.50/41.50 68.50/70.50 96.50/98.50 1715 06.50/07.50 39.75/40.75 68.00/70.00 96.00/98.00 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 08.00/09.50 42.25/44.25 72.50/74.50 101.50/103.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 129.00/131.00 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 212.50/214.50 1100 128.00/130.00 153.00/155.00 178.50/180.50 210.50/212.50 1200 125.50/127.50 150.00/152.00 175.00/177.00 206.50/208.50 1300 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 173.50/175.50 204.50/206.50 1400 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 202.50/204.50 1500 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 173.00/175.00 204.00/206.00 1600 123.50/125.50 147.50/149.50 172.00/174.00 203.00/205.00 1715 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 172.00/174.00 203.00/205.00 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 129.50/131.50 154.50/156.50 179.50/181.50 211.50/213.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.50/238.50 259.00/261.00 283.00/285.00 305.00/307.00 1100 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 281.00/283.00 303.00/305.00 1200 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 297.00/299.00 1300 228.50/230.50 250.00/252.00 273.00/275.00 294.00/296.00 1400 226.00/228.00 247.50/249.50 270.50/272.50 291.50/293.50 1500 227.00/229.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 292.50/294.50 1600 226.50/228.50 248.00/250.00 271.00/273.00 292.00/294.00 1715 227.00/229.00 248.50/250.50 271.50/273.50 292.50/294.50 (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 281.50/283.50 303.00/305.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.09% 6.98% 6.83% 6.66% 6.55% 6.50% 1100 6.95% 6.90% 6.76% 6.60% 6.49% 6.42% 1200 7.00% 6.89% 6.69% 6.49% 6.37% 6.31% 1300 6.90% 6.79% 6.61% 6.44% 6.33% 6.28% 1400 6.73% 6.67% 6.52% 6.37% 6.28% 6.22% 1500 6.73% 6.70% 6.55% 6.38% 6.27% 6.24% 1600 6.83% 6.73% 6.57% 6.41% 6.29% 6.23% 1715 6.80% 6.69% 6.53% 6.36% 6.26% 6.22% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 7.15% 7.03% 6.85% 6.67% 6.55% 6.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.49% 6.38% 6.26% 6.13% 6.02% 5.92% 1100 6.42% 6.33% 6.21% 6.09% 5.98% 5.88% 1200 6.31% 6.21% 6.10% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% 1300 6.28% 6.19% 6.08% 5.95% 5.84% 5.75% 1400 6.21% 6.12% 6.01% 5.89% 5.78% 5.70% 1500 6.25% 6.15% 6.03% 5.90% 5.80% 5.71% 1600 6.23% 6.14% 6.03% 5.90% 5.80% 5.72% 1715 6.23% 6.15% 6.04% 5.92% 5.81% 5.73% (C1osing Sep 17) 1715 6.47% 6.37% 6.24% 6.11% 6.01% 5.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.0200/54.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com