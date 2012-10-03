Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.75 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% (Sep 28) 1000 05.45/06.25 03.25/03.75 02.20/02.50 07.56% 07.51% 07.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/30.00 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 116.00/118.00 1100 28.00/29.50 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 115.00/117.00 1200 28.50/30.00 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 115.50/117.50 1300 28.50/30.00 59.00/61.00 88.50/90.50 116.00/118.00 1400 28.25/29.75 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 115.00/117.00 1500 28.00/30.00 58.50/60.50 87.50/89.50 114.50/116.50 1600 28.00/30.00 58.00/60.00 87.00/89.00 114.00/116.00 1715 27.50/29.50 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 29.00/30.50 59.00/61.00 88.00/90.00 115.50/117.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 197.00/199.00 222.00/224.00 1100 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 196.00/198.00 221.00/223.00 1200 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 221.50/223.50 1300 140.50/142.50 165.50/167.50 197.00/199.00 222.00/224.00 1400 139.50/141.50 164.50/166.50 195.50/197.50 220.50/222.50 1500 138.50/140.50 163.00/165.00 194.00/196.00 218.50/220.50 1600 138.00/140.00 162.50/164.50 193.50/195.50 218.00/220.00 1715 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 140.00/142.00 165.00/167.00 196.50/198.50 221.50/223.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 245.00/247.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 312.00/314.00 1100 243.50/245.50 268.00/270.00 290.50/292.50 311.50/313.50 1200 244.00/246.00 268.50/270.50 291.00/293.00 312.00/314.00 1300 244.50/246.50 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 312.00/314.00 1400 243.00/245.00 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 310.00/312.00 1500 240.50/242.50 265.00/267.00 287.00/289.00 307.50/309.50 1600 240.00/242.00 264.50/266.50 286.50/288.50 307.00/309.00 1715 238.00/240.00 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 244.00/246.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 311.00/313.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.21% 6.94% 6.75% 6.60% 6.55% 1100 7.33% 7.18% 6.93% 6.73% 6.61% 6.55% 1200 7.43% 7.23% 6.96% 6.75% 6.62% 6.56% 1300 7.44% 7.24% 7.00% 6.78% 6.65% 6.59% 1400 7.39% 7.20% 6.95% 6.74% 6.62% 6.56% 1500 7.39% 7.19% 6.94% 6.71% 6.57% 6.50% 1600 7.37% 7.13% 6.89% 6.67% 6.54% 6.48% 1715 7.31% 7.16% 6.89% 6.68% 6.55% 6.46% (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 7.28% 7.11% 6.88% 6.68% 6.57% 6.52% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.54% 6.42% 6.32% 6.19% 6.09% 5.99% 1100 6.53% 6.42% 6.31% 6.19% 6.10% 6.01% 1200 6.54% 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.11% 6.01% 1300 6.56% 6.44% 6.33% 6.21% 6.11% 6.02% 1400 6.53% 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.10% 6.00% 1500 6.48% 6.36% 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.95% 1600 6.45% 6.34% 6.23% 6.12% 6.02% 5.93% 1715 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 6.00% 5.91% (C1osing Sep 28) 1715 6.51% 6.39% 6.29% 6.15% 6.06% 5.97% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.4000/52.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com