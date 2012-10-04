Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.80/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.27% 06.62% 06.62% (Oct 1) 1000 03.00/03.75 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.50 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 112.50/114.50 1100 26.00/28.00 56.00/58.00 84.50/86.50 111.50/113.50 1200 26.50/28.50 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1300 26.25/28.25 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1400 26.50/28.50 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 112.00/114.00 1500 26.00/28.00 56.00/58.00 84.50/86.50 111.50/113.50 1600 26.50/28.50 57.50/59.50 85.50/87.50 112.50/114.50 1715 26.75/28.75 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 113.00/115.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 27.50/29.50 58.00/60.00 86.50/88.50 113.50/115.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 190.50/192.50 214.50/216.50 1100 134.50/136.50 158.00/160.00 188.00/190.00 211.50/213.50 1200 135.50/137.50 159.00/161.00 189.00/191.00 213.00/215.00 1300 135.50/137.50 159.50/161.50 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1400 135.50/137.50 159.50/161.50 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1500 135.00/137.00 158.50/160.50 188.50/190.50 212.00/214.00 1600 136.00/138.00 160.00/162.00 190.00/192.00 213.50/215.50 1715 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 190.50/192.50 214.50/216.50 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 137.50/139.50 161.50/163.50 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 236.50/238.50 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1100 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 1200 235.00/237.00 258.50/260.50 280.00/282.00 300.50/302.50 1300 235.50/237.50 259.50/261.50 281.00/283.00 301.50/303.50 1400 235.50/237.50 259.50/261.50 281.00/283.00 301.50/303.50 1500 234.00/236.00 257.50/259.50 279.00/281.00 299.50/301.50 1600 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 280.50/282.50 301.00/303.00 1715 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 238.00/240.00 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.32% 7.15% 6.86% 6.67% 6.52% 6.45% 1100 7.20% 7.05% 6.80% 6.62% 6.46% 6.38% 1200 7.31% 7.10% 6.83% 6.65% 6.50% 6.41% 1300 7.26% 7.09% 6.83% 6.64% 6.50% 6.42% 1400 7.31% 7.10% 6.83% 6.64% 6.50% 6.43% 1500 7.20% 7.05% 6.80% 6.62% 6.48% 6.39% 1600 7.36% 7.22% 6.88% 6.69% 6.54% 6.46% 1715 7.40% 7.18% 6.90% 6.72% 6.57% 6.49% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 7.31% 7.16% 6.89% 6.68% 6.55% 6.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.29% 6.19% 6.08% 5.99% 5.89% 1100 6.34% 6.22% 6.12% 6.01% 5.91% 5.82% 1200 6.37% 6.26% 6.16% 6.04% 5.94% 5.84% 1300 6.38% 6.26% 6.17% 6.05% 5.96% 5.86% 1400 6.39% 6.27% 6.17% 6.06% 5.96% 5.86% 1500 6.36% 6.23% 6.13% 6.02% 5.92% 5.83% 1600 6.42% 6.28% 6.18% 6.06% 5.96% 5.87% 1715 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% (C1osing Oct 1) 1715 6.42% 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 6.00% 5.91% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.1550/52.1650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com