Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.65/05.40 00.90/01.15 03.75/04.25 06.54% 06.33% 06.59% (Oct 3) 1000 01.80/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.27% 06.62% 06.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/23.75 52.50/54.50 81.00/83.00 108.00/110.00 1100 22.50/24.00 53.50/55.50 82.50/84.50 110.00/112.00 1200 22.75/24.25 53.25/55.25 82.50/84.50 109.50/111.50 1300 22.50/24.00 53.00/55.00 82.50/84.50 109.50/111.50 1400 22.50/24.00 53.00/55.00 82.50/84.50 110.00/112.00 1500 23.00/24.50 54.00/56.00 83.00/85.00 110.50/112.50 1600 22.75/24.25 53.75/55.75 83.50/85.50 111.00/113.00 1715 23.00/24.50 54.00/56.00 83.50/85.50 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 26.75/28.75 57.00/59.00 85.50/87.50 113.00/115.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.50/133.50 155.50/157.50 185.50/187.50 209.50/211.50 1100 134.00/136.00 158.00/160.00 188.00/190.00 212.00/214.00 1200 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 187.50/189.50 211.50/213.50 1300 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 188.00/190.00 212.00/214.00 1400 133.50/135.50 157.50/159.50 187.50/189.50 211.50/213.50 1500 134.50/136.50 158.50/160.50 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1600 135.00/137.00 159.00/161.00 189.50/191.50 213.50/215.50 1715 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 190.00/192.00 214.00/216.00 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 136.50/138.50 160.50/162.50 190.50/192.50 214.50/216.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.50/233.50 255.00/257.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 1100 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 280.00/282.00 300.50/302.50 1200 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1300 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 280.00/282.00 300.50/302.50 1400 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1500 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 1600 235.50/237.50 259.50/261.50 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 1715 236.00/238.00 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 281.50/283.50 302.00/304.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.29% 7.11% 6.86% 6.65% 6.52% 6.47% 1100 7.38% 7.22% 6.97% 6.76% 6.62% 6.55% 1200 7.41% 7.21% 6.97% 6.74% 6.60% 6.53% 1300 7.38% 7.22% 6.99% 6.76% 6.63% 6.56% 1400 7.37% 7.21% 7.00% 6.77% 6.62% 6.55% 1500 7.52% 7.31% 7.04% 6.81% 6.67% 6.61% 1600 7.48% 7.32% 7.09% 6.86% 6.71% 6.63% 1715 7.54% 7.34% 7.09% 6.85% 6.71% 6.65% (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 7.40% 7.18% 6.90% 6.72% 6.57% 6.49% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.41% 6.29% 6.19% 6.07% 5.98% 5.88% 1100 6.48% 6.35% 6.24% 6.13% 6.04% 5.93% 1200 6.47% 6.34% 6.24% 6.12% 6.03% 5.93% 1300 6.51% 6.37% 6.27% 6.15% 6.06% 5.96% 1400 6.49% 6.36% 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.95% 1500 6.56% 6.42% 6.32% 6.20% 6.10% 6.00% 1600 6.57% 6.43% 6.32% 6.20% 6.10% 6.00% 1715 6.59% 6.44% 6.33% 6.21% 6.11% 6.01% (C1osing Oct 3) 1715 6.44% 6.32% 6.22% 6.09% 5.99% 5.89% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 51.7400/51.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com