Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.95/01.25 N/A N/A 06.64% (Oct 5) 1000 03.50/04.50 03.50/04.50 N/A 06.19% 06.19% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/23.50 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 110.50/112.50 1100 22.00/22.75 53.25/54.25 83.25/84.25 111.00/112.50 1200 21.75/23.25 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 1300 21.75/23.25 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 110.50/112.50 1400 22.00/23.50 53.50/55.50 83.50/85.50 111.50/113.50 1500 22.00/23.00 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 1600 22.00/23.50 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 110.50/112.50 1715 22.00/23.50 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 23.00/24.00 54.00/56.00 84.00/86.00 111.50/113.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 135.00/137.00 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1100 135.00/136.50 159.50/161.00 191.00/192.50 215.50/217.00 1200 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1300 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 1400 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1500 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1600 135.00/137.00 159.50/161.50 191.50/193.50 216.00/218.00 1715 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 192.00/194.00 216.50/218.50 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 191.50/193.50 215.50/217.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1100 238.00/239.50 262.00/263.50 284.00/285.50 304.50/306.50 1200 238.00/240.00 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 1300 237.50/239.50 261.50/263.50 283.50/285.50 304.00/306.00 1400 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1500 238.50/240.50 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1600 238.50/240.50 263.00/265.00 285.00/287.00 305.50/307.50 1715 239.00/241.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 306.00/308.00 (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 237.50/239.50 261.50/263.50 283.50/285.50 304.00/306.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.45% 7.30% 7.06% 6.83% 6.71% 6.66% 1100 7.39% 7.27% 7.05% 6.83% 6.69% 6.63% 1200 7.43% 7.30% 7.07% 6.85% 6.70% 6.65% 1300 7.43% 7.30% 7.06% 6.82% 6.68% 6.62% 1400 7.48% 7.34% 7.09% 6.86% 6.71% 6.65% 1500 7.41% 7.28% 7.06% 6.84% 6.71% 6.65% 1600 7.41% 7.26% 7.02% 6.79% 6.66% 6.61% 1715 7.39% 7.24% 7.01% 6.80% 6.67% 6.61% (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 7.48% 7.34% 7.11% 6.87% 6.72% 6.67% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.61% 6.48% 6.36% 6.22% 6.13% 6.02% 1100 6.59% 6.45% 6.34% 6.21% 6.11% 6.01% 1200 6.60% 6.46% 6.35% 6.21% 6.12% 6.01% 1300 6.58% 6.45% 6.33% 6.20% 6.11% 6.00% 1400 6.59% 6.46% 6.34% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 1500 6.60% 6.46% 6.35% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 1600 6.57% 6.44% 6.33% 6.20% 6.10% 5.99% 1715 6.57% 6.43% 6.32% 6.19% 6.10% 5.98% (C1osing Oct 5) 1715 6.62% 6.47% 6.36% 6.23% 6.13% 6.02% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.6400/52.6500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com