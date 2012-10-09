Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.62% 06.62% 06.62% (Oct 8) 1000 N/A N/A 00.95/01.25 N/A N/A 06.64% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/22.50 52.00/54.00 82.00/84.00 110.00/112.00 1100 20.75/22.75 52.00/54.00 82.00/84.00 110.00/112.00 1200 20.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 109.50/111.50 1300 20.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 109.00/111.00 1400 19.75/21.75 51.25/53.25 81.00/83.00 108.50/110.50 1500 21.00/22.50 52.00/54.00 81.50/83.50 108.50/110.50 1600 20.50/22.50 51.50/53.50 81.50/83.50 109.00/111.00 1715 20.75/21.25 51.50/52.50 81.00/82.50 108.50/110.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 22.00/23.50 53.00/55.00 83.00/85.00 111.00/113.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1100 134.50/136.50 159.00/161.00 191.00/193.00 215.50/217.50 1200 134.00/136.00 158.50/160.50 190.50/192.50 215.00/217.00 1300 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 190.00/192.00 214.50/216.50 1400 133.00/135.00 157.50/159.50 189.00/191.00 213.50/215.50 1500 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 1600 133.50/135.50 158.00/160.00 189.50/191.50 214.00/216.00 1715 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 135.50/137.50 160.00/162.00 192.00/194.00 216.50/218.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 238.00/240.00 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1100 238.00/240.00 262.50/264.50 284.50/286.50 305.00/307.00 1200 237.50/239.50 262.00/264.00 284.00/286.00 304.50/306.50 1300 237.00/239.00 261.50/263.50 283.50/285.50 304.00/306.00 1400 236.00/238.00 260.50/262.50 282.50/284.50 303.00/305.00 1500 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 1600 236.50/238.50 261.00/263.00 283.00/285.00 303.50/305.50 1715 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 239.00/241.00 263.50/265.50 285.50/287.50 306.00/308.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.44% 7.27% 7.04% 6.83% 6.70% 6.65% 1100 7.44% 7.27% 7.04% 6.84% 6.70% 6.65% 1200 7.37% 7.22% 7.00% 6.81% 6.68% 6.63% 1300 7.33% 7.18% 6.96% 6.75% 6.62% 6.58% 1400 7.23% 7.14% 6.92% 6.72% 6.60% 6.55% 1500 7.40% 7.21% 6.93% 6.70% 6.57% 6.52% 1600 7.32% 7.17% 6.95% 6.74% 6.61% 6.56% 1715 7.22% 7.10% 6.89% 6.69% 6.56% 6.52% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 7.39% 7.24% 7.01% 6.80% 6.67% 6.61% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.59% 6.46% 6.35% 6.22% 6.12% 6.01% 1100 6.59% 6.46% 6.35% 6.22% 6.12% 6.01% 1200 6.57% 6.45% 6.34% 6.21% 6.11% 6.00% 1300 6.53% 6.41% 6.29% 6.17% 6.07% 5.96% 1400 6.49% 6.38% 6.27% 6.15% 6.05% 5.94% 1500 6.47% 6.35% 6.25% 6.13% 6.03% 5.92% 1600 6.50% 6.38% 6.27% 6.15% 6.05% 5.94% 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.24% 6.12% 6.03% 5.92% (C1osing Oct 8) 1715 6.57% 6.43% 6.32% 6.19% 6.10% 5.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.7200/52.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com