Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20 06.90% 06.90% 06.90% (Oct 9) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.62% 06.62% 06.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/20.50 50.50/51.50 80.00/81.00 107.00/109.00 1100 19.50/20.50 50.50/52.00 80.00/81.50 107.50/109.50 1200 19.75/20.75 50.75/51.75 80.50/82.50 107.50/109.50 1300 19.00/20.50 49.75/51.75 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1400 18.50/20.50 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1500 18.50/20.50 49.50/51.50 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1600 19.25/20.25 50.00/51.00 79.00/81.00 106.00/108.00 1715 18.00/20.00 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 105.50/107.50 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 20.75/21.25 51.50/52.50 81.00/82.50 108.50/110.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 155.50/157.50 187.00/189.00 211.50/213.50 1100 131.50/133.50 156.00/158.00 187.00/189.00 211.50/213.50 1200 131.00/133.00 155.00/157.00 186.00/188.00 210.50/212.50 1300 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 185.00/187.00 209.00/211.00 1400 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 185.00/187.00 209.00/211.00 1500 130.00/132.00 154.50/156.50 185.50/187.50 209.50/211.50 1600 130.00/132.00 154.00/156.00 185.00/187.00 209.00/211.00 1715 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 206.50/208.50 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 132.50/134.50 157.00/159.00 188.50/190.50 213.00/215.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1100 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 279.50/281.50 300.00/302.00 1200 232.50/234.50 256.50/258.50 278.50/280.50 299.00/301.00 1300 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 277.00/279.00 297.50/299.50 1400 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 1500 231.50/233.50 255.50/257.50 277.50/279.50 298.00/300.00 1600 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 276.50/278.50 297.00/299.00 1715 228.50/230.50 252.50/254.50 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 235.50/237.50 260.00/262.00 282.00/284.00 302.50/304.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.20% 7.06% 6.82% 6.64% 6.51% 6.48% 1100 7.23% 7.09% 6.85% 6.67% 6.54% 6.49% 1200 7.23% 7.10% 6.86% 6.63% 6.48% 6.43% 1300 7.16% 7.02% 6.77% 6.58% 6.46% 6.41% 1400 7.10% 7.00% 6.77% 6.58% 6.46% 6.41% 1500 7.09% 6.99% 6.76% 6.57% 6.46% 6.42% 1600 7.11% 6.98% 6.75% 6.56% 6.44% 6.39% 1715 6.98% 6.93% 6.71% 6.51% 6.36% 6.31% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 7.22% 7.10% 6.89% 6.69% 6.56% 6.52% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.42% 6.30% 6.18% 6.07% 5.97% 5.85% 1100 6.43% 6.31% 6.19% 6.07% 5.98% 5.86% 1200 6.37% 6.25% 6.14% 6.02% 5.93% 5.81% 1300 6.35% 6.23% 6.12% 6.01% 5.92% 5.81% 1400 6.35% 6.23% 6.12% 6.00% 5.91% 5.80% 1500 6.36% 6.23% 6.12% 6.01% 5.92% 5.81% 1600 6.33% 6.21% 6.10% 5.99% 5.90% 5.78% 1715 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.93% 5.84% 5.73% (C1osing Oct 9) 1715 6.46% 6.35% 6.24% 6.12% 6.03% 5.92% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.0450/53.0550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com