Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75
06.53% 06.53% 06.53%
(Oct 10)
1000 02.00/02.40 01.00/01.20 01.00/01.20
06.90% 06.90% 06.90%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 16.00/17.00 46.00/47.00 74.50/76.50 101.00/103.00
1100 16.25/17.75 46.25/48.25 75.00/77.00 101.50/103.50
1200 15.50/17.50 45.50/47.50 74.50/76.50 101.50/103.50
1300 15.50/17.50 45.50/47.50 74.00/76.00 100.50/102.50
1400 14.50/16.50 44.50/46.50 72.00/74.00 98.00/100.00
1500 16.00/17.00 45.75/46.75 74.00/76.00 101.00/103.00
1600 15.00/17.00 45.00/47.00 73.50/75.50 100.50/102.50
1715 15.50/17.50 45.50/47.50 74.00/76.00 100.50/102.50
(C1osing Oct 10)
1715 18.00/20.00 49.00/51.00 78.50/80.50 105.50/107.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME FEB MAR APR MAY
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50
1100 125.00/127.00 149.00/151.00 179.50/181.50 203.50/205.50
1200 125.00/127.00 148.50/150.50 179.00/181.00 202.50/204.50
1300 123.75/125.75 147.50/149.50 177.50/179.50 201.00/203.00
1400 121.00/123.00 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 198.50/200.50
1500 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 178.00/180.00 201.50/203.50
1600 124.00/126.00 147.50/149.50 178.00/180.00 202.00/204.00
1715 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50
(C1osing Oct 10)
1715 128.50/130.50 152.00/154.00 182.50/184.50 206.50/208.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00
1100 225.00/227.00 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 290.00/292.00
1200 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 290.00/292.00
1300 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00
1400 220.50/222.50 244.00/246.00 265.50/267.50 285.50/287.50
1500 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00
1600 224.00/226.00 247.50/249.50 269.00/271.00 289.00/291.00
1715 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00
(C1osing Oct 10)
1715 228.50/230.50 252.50/254.50 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.99% 6.81% 6.60% 6.39% 6.26% 6.24%
1100 7.13% 6.88% 6.64% 6.44% 6.32% 6.30%
1200 6.99% 6.81% 6.62% 6.43% 6.31% 6.28%
1300 7.00% 6.79% 6.57% 6.38% 6.27% 6.24%
1400 6.80% 6.65% 6.43% 6.26% 6.16% 6.16%
1500 7.00% 6.81% 6.62% 6.43% 6.30% 6.28%
1600 6.92% 6.77% 6.59% 6.42% 6.31% 6.28%
1715 7.04% 6.83% 6.61% 6.41% 6.29% 6.27%
(C1osing Oct 10)
1715 6.98% 6.93% 6.71% 6.51% 6.36% 6.31%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.17% 6.05% 5.95% 5.84% 5.75% 5.65%
1100 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.88% 5.80% 5.69%
1200 6.21% 6.09% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.69%
1300 6.17% 6.05% 5.95% 5.85% 5.76% 5.66%
1400 6.11% 6.01% 5.91% 5.81% 5.73% 5.64%
1500 6.21% 6.08% 5.98% 5.87% 5.79% 5.69%
1600 6.23% 6.11% 6.01% 5.90% 5.81% 5.71%
1715 6.21% 6.10% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.70%
(C1osing Oct 10)
1715 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.93% 5.84% 5.73%
--------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.6700/52.6800 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.