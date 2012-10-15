Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.10/04.60 03.10/03.40 01.00/01.20 07.09% 07.15% 06.92% (Oct 11) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.85/03.75 06.53% 06.53% 06.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.25/16.25 45.00/47.00 74.00/76.00 101.50/103.50 1100 14.50/16.50 44.75/46.75 73.75/75.75 100.50/102.50 1200 15.00/15.50 45.50/46.50 74.50/76.00 101.50/103.00 1300 14.50/16.50 44.50/46.50 73.50/75.50 100.00/102.00 1400 14.50/16.00 44.50/46.50 73.00/75.00 99.50/101.50 1500 14.50/16.00 44.75/46.75 74.00/76.00 101.00/103.00 1600 14.75/15.25 45.25/46.25 74.25/75.75 101.00/103.00 1715 14.00/16.00 44.00/46.00 73.50/75.50 100.50/102.50 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 15.50/17.50 45.50/47.50 74.00/76.00 100.50/102.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 125.00/127.00 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 204.00/206.00 1100 124.00/126.00 148.00/150.00 179.00/181.00 203.00/205.00 1200 125.00/127.00 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 204.00/206.00 1300 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 1400 123.00/125.00 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 1500 124.50/126.50 148.50/150.50 179.50/181.50 203.50/205.50 1600 125.00/127.00 149.50/151.50 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 1715 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 123.50/125.50 147.00/149.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 1100 225.00/227.00 249.00/251.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 1200 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 1300 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 269.50/271.50 290.00/292.00 1400 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 269.00/271.00 289.50/291.50 1500 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 1600 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1715 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 223.00/225.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 288.00/290.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.91% 6.71% 6.51% 6.40% 6.38% 1100 7.06% 6.88% 6.66% 6.45% 6.35% 6.34% 1200 7.07% 6.93% 6.71% 6.50% 6.40% 6.39% 1300 7.05% 6.87% 6.65% 6.44% 6.33% 6.31% 1400 7.02% 6.83% 6.60% 6.40% 6.32% 6.30% 1500 7.02% 6.89% 6.68% 6.47% 6.36% 6.35% 1600 7.00% 6.88% 6.68% 6.49% 6.40% 6.39% 1715 6.91% 6.82% 6.64% 6.46% 6.38% 6.39% (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 7.04% 6.83% 6.61% 6.41% 6.29% 6.27% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.19% 6.09% 5.97% 5.89% 5.78% 1100 6.28% 6.16% 6.06% 5.96% 5.88% 5.77% 1200 6.32% 6.19% 6.08% 5.97% 5.88% 5.77% 1300 6.24% 6.13% 6.03% 5.94% 5.86% 5.75% 1400 6.24% 6.13% 6.03% 5.93% 5.84% 5.74% 1500 6.29% 6.17% 6.06% 5.96% 5.88% 5.77% 1600 6.32% 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.79% 1715 6.32% 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.79% (C1osing Oct 11) 1715 6.21% 6.10% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.70% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.8050/52.8150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com