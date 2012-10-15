Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% (Oct 12) 1000 04.10/04.60 03.10/03.40 01.00/01.20 07.09% 07.15% 06.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 100.50/102.50 1100 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 100.00/102.00 1200 13.75/14.75 44.50/45.50 74.00/75.50 101.50/103.00 1300 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 100.50/102.50 1400 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 100.50/102.50 1500 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 73.00/75.00 100.50/102.50 1600 13.75/14.25 44.25/45.25 73.25/74.25 100.75/102.25 1715 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 (C1osing Oct 12) 1715 14.00/16.00 44.00/46.00 73.50/75.50 100.50/102.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 180.00/182.00 204.50/206.50 1100 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 180.00/182.00 204.50/206.50 1200 125.50/127.50 150.00/152.00 181.50/183.50 206.00/208.00 1300 124.50/126.50 148.50/150.50 180.00/182.00 204.50/206.50 1400 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 205.00/207.00 1500 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 181.00/183.00 205.50/207.50 1600 125.00/126.50 149.50/151.00 181.50/183.00 206.00/207.50 1715 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 205.00/207.00 (C1osing Oct 12) 1715 124.50/126.50 149.00/151.00 180.50/182.50 204.50/206.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1100 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1200 228.00/230.00 252.00/254.00 274.00/276.00 294.50/296.50 1300 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1400 227.00/229.00 251.00/253.00 273.00/275.00 293.50/295.50 1500 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 273.50/275.50 294.00/296.00 1600 228.00/229.50 252.00/253.50 274.00/275.50 294.50/296.00 1715 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 273.50/275.50 294.00/296.00 (C1osing Oct 12) 1715 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.85% 6.67% 6.49% 6.40% 6.38% 1100 6.94% 6.84% 6.63% 6.45% 6.36% 6.37% 1200 7.02% 6.91% 6.71% 6.53% 6.43% 6.42% 1300 6.95% 6.85% 6.67% 6.49% 6.39% 6.38% 1400 6.96% 6.86% 6.68% 6.50% 6.41% 6.41% 1500 6.96% 6.85% 6.67% 6.49% 6.40% 6.41% 1600 6.97% 6.84% 6.65% 6.49% 6.40% 6.41% 1715 6.95% 6.82% 6.63% 6.46% 6.37% 6.39% (C1osing Oct 12) 1715 6.91% 6.82% 6.64% 6.46% 6.38% 6.39% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 5.97% 5.89% 5.78% 1100 6.30% 6.19% 6.07% 5.96% 5.88% 5.77% 1200 6.35% 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.91% 5.80% 1300 6.32% 6.20% 6.09% 5.97% 5.89% 5.78% 1400 6.34% 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.91% 5.80% 1500 6.35% 6.23% 6.12% 6.00% 5.92% 5.80% 1600 6.35% 6.23% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 5.79% 1715 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 5.80% (C1osing Oct 12) 1715 6.32% 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.79% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.0150/53.0250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com