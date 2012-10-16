Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.56% 06.56% 06.56% (Oct 15) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.50/13.50 42.00/44.00 71.00/73.00 98.00/100.00 1100 11.50/13.50 41.50/43.50 70.50/72.50 97.50/99.50 1200 12.00/13.50 42.00/44.00 70.50/72.50 97.50/99.50 1300 12.00/13.50 42.25/44.25 71.50/73.50 98.50/100.50 1400 12.25/13.75 42.50/44.50 72.00/74.00 99.00/101.00 1500 12.00/14.00 42.50/44.50 72.00/74.00 99.00/101.00 1600 12.00/14.00 42.50/44.50 72.50/74.50 99.50/101.50 1715 11.75/13.75 42.50/44.50 72.00/74.00 99.50/101.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 13.00/15.00 43.50/45.50 72.50/74.50 100.00/102.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 122.00/124.00 146.00/148.00 177.50/179.50 201.50/203.50 1100 121.50/123.50 145.50/147.50 177.00/179.00 201.00/203.00 1200 121.50/123.50 146.00/148.00 178.00/180.00 202.50/204.50 1300 122.50/124.50 147.00/149.00 178.50/180.50 203.00/205.00 1400 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 179.00/181.00 203.50/205.50 1500 123.00/125.00 147.50/149.50 179.00/181.00 203.50/205.50 1600 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 180.00/182.00 204.50/206.50 1715 123.50/125.50 148.00/150.00 179.50/181.50 204.00/206.00 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 124.00/126.00 148.50/150.50 180.50/182.50 205.00/207.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 247.50/249.50 269.00/271.00 289.50/291.50 1100 223.00/225.00 247.00/249.00 268.50/270.50 289.00/291.00 1200 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 270.50/272.50 291.00/293.00 1300 225.00/227.00 249.00/251.00 271.00/273.00 291.50/293.50 1400 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 1500 225.50/227.50 249.50/251.50 271.50/273.50 292.00/294.00 1600 226.50/228.50 250.50/252.50 272.50/274.50 293.00/295.00 1715 226.00/228.00 250.00/252.00 272.00/274.00 292.50/297.50 (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 273.50/275.50 294.00/296.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.87% 6.77% 6.58% 6.42% 6.33% 6.34% 1100 6.80% 6.72% 6.55% 6.39% 6.31% 6.32% 1200 6.89% 6.74% 6.55% 6.40% 6.33% 6.35% 1300 6.92% 6.82% 6.62% 6.45% 6.37% 6.38% 1400 6.97% 6.86% 6.65% 6.47% 6.39% 6.39% 1500 6.96% 6.85% 6.64% 6.46% 6.38% 6.38% 1600 6.96% 6.89% 6.68% 6.49% 6.40% 6.42% 1715 6.95% 6.86% 6.68% 6.50% 6.41% 6.41% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 6.95% 6.82% 6.63% 6.46% 6.37% 6.39% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.26% 6.16% 6.05% 5.93% 5.85% 5.74% 1100 6.25% 6.14% 6.04% 5.93% 5.84% 5.73% 1200 6.29% 6.19% 6.07% 5.97% 5.89% 5.77% 1300 6.31% 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.78% 1400 6.31% 6.21% 6.09% 5.98% 5.90% 5.78% 1500 6.30% 6.20% 6.08% 5.97% 5.89% 5.78% 1600 6.34% 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.92% 5.80% 1715 6.33% 6.23% 6.11% 6.00% 5.91% 5.80% (C1osing Oct 15) 1715 6.33% 6.22% 6.11% 5.99% 5.91% 5.80% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 52.8700/52.8800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com