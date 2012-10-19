Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/04.30 01.00/01.20 02.80/03.10 06.54% 06.88% 06.42% (Oct 17) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.57% 06.57% 06.57% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.50 39.00/41.00 68.50/70.50 96.00/98.00 1100 08.00/10.00 38.00/40.00 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 1200 08.00/09.50 38.50/40.50 67.50/69.50 94.00/96.00 1300 08.50/10.00 38.50/40.50 67.50/69.50 94.50/96.50 1400 08.50/10.00 38.50/40.50 67.50/69.50 94.50/96.50 1500 08.75/09.25 38.75/39.75 67.50/68.50 94.00/95.50 1600 08.50/10.00 38.50/40.50 67.50/69.50 94.50/96.50 1715 08.25/09.75 38.25/40.25 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 11.25/12.75 41.50/43.50 71.00/73.00 98.50/100.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 120.00/122.00 144.50/146.50 176.00/178.00 200.00/202.00 1100 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 1200 117.50/119.50 141.50/143.50 172.50/174.50 196.50/198.50 1300 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 173.00/175.00 197.00/199.00 1400 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 173.50/175.50 197.50/199.50 1500 117.50/119.00 141.50/143.00 172.50/174.00 196.00/197.50 1600 118.00/120.00 142.00/144.00 173.00/175.00 197.00/199.00 1715 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 122.50/124.50 146.50/148.50 178.00/180.00 202.50/204.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 246.00/248.00 268.00/270.00 288.50/290.50 1100 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 1200 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 1300 219.00/221.00 243.00/245.00 264.50/266.50 285.00/287.00 1400 219.50/221.50 243.50/245.50 265.50/267.50 286.00/288.00 1500 218.00/219.50 242.00/243.50 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 1600 219.00/221.00 243.00/245.00 264.50/266.50 285.00/287.00 1715 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 224.50/226.50 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 290.50/292.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.86% 6.66% 6.48% 6.39% 6.40% 1100 6.88% 6.71% 6.51% 6.34% 6.24% 6.25% 1200 6.96% 6.78% 6.54% 6.36% 6.27% 6.28% 1300 6.98% 6.77% 6.56% 6.37% 6.28% 6.29% 1400 6.98% 6.77% 6.56% 6.38% 6.28% 6.31% 1500 6.93% 6.73% 6.52% 6.34% 6.26% 6.28% 1600 6.98% 6.77% 6.56% 6.38% 6.28% 6.30% 1715 6.87% 6.67% 6.47% 6.30% 6.20% 6.21% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 6.97% 6.86% 6.65% 6.50% 6.39% 6.39% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.30% 6.17% 6.06% 5.96% 5.87% 5.75% 1100 6.16% 6.06% 5.96% 5.85% 5.77% 5.67% 1200 6.19% 6.07% 5.97% 5.87% 5.78% 5.68% 1300 6.20% 6.09% 5.98% 5.88% 5.80% 5.69% 1400 6.22% 6.11% 6.00% 5.90% 5.82% 5.71% 1500 6.17% 6.06% 5.96% 5.86% 5.78% 5.68% 1600 6.20% 6.09% 5.99% 5.88% 5.80% 5.69% 1715 6.13% 6.02% 5.92% 5.82% 5.74% 5.63% (C1osing Oct 17) 1715 6.31% 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 5.89% 5.76% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4100/53.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com