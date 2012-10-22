Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.20/04.20 02.25/03.25 00.95/01.25 05.44% 05.10% 06.47% (Oct 18) 1000 03.80/04.30 01.00/01.20 02.80/03.10 06.54% 06.88% 06.42% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/09.00 37.50/39.50 66.50/68.50 93.00/95.00 1100 07.50/09.00 37.50/39.50 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1200 07.50/09.00 37.50/39.50 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1300 07.50/09.00 37.50/39.50 66.50/68.50 93.50/95.50 1400 07.50/09.00 37.25/39.25 66.00/68.00 92.50/94.50 1500 07.50/09.00 37.00/39.00 65.50/67.50 91.50/93.50 1600 07.00/08.50 36.50/38.50 64.50/66.50 90.00/92.00 1715 07.25/08.75 36.50/38.50 64.50/66.50 90.50/92.50 (C1osing Oct 18) 1715 08.25/09.75 38.25/40.25 67.00/69.00 94.00/96.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 116.50/118.50 140.00/142.00 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1100 117.00/119.00 140.50/142.50 171.50/173.50 195.50/197.50 1200 117.00/119.00 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 1300 116.50/118.50 140.00/142.00 171.00/173.00 195.00/197.00 1400 115.50/117.50 139.00/141.00 169.50/171.50 193.50/195.50 1500 114.50/116.50 137.50/139.50 167.50/169.50 191.00/193.00 1600 112.00/114.00 134.50/136.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1715 112.50/114.50 135.00/137.00 165.00/167.00 188.00/190.00 (C1osing Oct 18) 1715 117.50/119.50 141.00/143.00 172.00/174.00 196.00/198.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 217.50/219.50 241.50/243.50 263.50/265.50 283.50/285.50 1100 217.50/219.50 241.50/243.50 263.00/265.00 283.50/285.50 1200 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 1300 217.00/219.00 241.00/243.00 263.00/265.00 283.50/285.50 1400 215.00/217.00 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 280.00/282.00 1500 212.50/214.50 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 1600 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1715 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 (C1osing Oct 18) 1715 218.00/220.00 242.00/244.00 263.50/265.50 284.00/286.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.89% 6.69% 6.45% 6.26% 6.18% 6.20% 1100 6.89% 6.68% 6.46% 6.28% 6.17% 6.19% 1200 6.89% 6.68% 6.47% 6.28% 6.19% 6.21% 1300 6.89% 6.68% 6.47% 6.26% 6.15% 6.18% 1400 6.83% 6.61% 6.38% 6.18% 6.09% 6.10% 1500 6.78% 6.55% 6.31% 6.12% 6.02% 6.03% 1600 6.67% 6.46% 6.21% 5.99% 5.88% 5.90% 1715 6.69% 6.47% 6.25% 6.03% 5.92% 5.95% (C1osing Oct 18) 1715 6.87% 6.67% 6.47% 6.30% 6.20% 6.21% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.11% 6.01% 5.90% 5.81% 5.72% 5.61% 1100 6.10% 6.00% 5.89% 5.79% 5.71% 5.60% 1200 6.12% 6.01% 5.90% 5.80% 5.72% 5.61% 1300 6.09% 5.99% 5.88% 5.79% 5.71% 5.60% 1400 6.02% 5.91% 5.80% 5.70% 5.62% 5.52% 1500 5.93% 5.84% 5.73% 5.63% 5.56% 5.46% 1600 5.82% 5.72% 5.62% 5.53% 5.46% 5.37% 1715 5.85% 5.76% 5.66% 5.57% 5.50% 5.40% (C1osing Oct 18) 1715 6.13% 6.02% 5.92% 5.82% 5.74% 5.63% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8400/53.8500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com