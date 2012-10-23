Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/03.30 01.00/01.10 02.00/02.20 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% (Oct 19) 1000 03.20/04.20 02.25/03.25 00.95/01.25 05.44% 05.10% 06.47% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/07.00 34.50/36.50 62.50/64.50 88.00/90.00 1100 05.50/06.50 34.50/36.00 62.00/64.00 88.00/90.00 1200 06.00/07.50 35.00/37.00 63.00/65.00 89.00/91.00 1300 05.50/06.50 35.25/36.25 63.00/65.00 89.00/91.00 1400 05.75/06.75 35.00/37.00 63.00/65.00 89.50/91.50 1500 05.00/06.50 34.50/36.50 62.50/64.50 88.50/90.50 1600 05.50/07.00 35.00/37.00 63.50/65.50 90.50/92.50 1715 05.75/06.75 35.75/36.75 63.75/65.75 90.50/92.50 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 07.25/08.75 36.50/38.50 64.50/66.50 90.50/92.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 132.50/134.50 163.00/165.00 186.50/188.50 1100 110.00/112.00 132.50/134.50 162.50/164.50 185.50/187.50 1200 111.50/113.50 134.00/136.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1300 111.50/113.50 134.00/136.00 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1400 112.00/114.00 135.00/137.00 165.50/167.50 189.00/191.00 1500 111.00/113.00 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1600 113.00/115.00 136.00/138.50 166.50/168.50 190.00/192.00 1715 113.00/115.00 136.00/138.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 112.50/114.50 135.00/137.00 165.00/167.00 188.00/190.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.00/210.00 232.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 1100 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 1200 208.50/210.50 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1300 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1400 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 255.00/257.00 275.00/277.00 1500 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1600 211.50/213.50 235.00/237.00 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 1715 212.50/214.50 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.70% 6.46% 6.20% 6.00% 5.89% 5.94% 1100 6.66% 6.42% 6.21% 6.01% 5.90% 5.94% 1200 6.82% 6.52% 6.28% 6.09% 5.97% 5.99% 1300 6.75% 6.51% 6.28% 6.08% 5.97% 6.01% 1400 6.81% 6.52% 6.31% 6.11% 6.01% 6.05% 1500 6.72% 6.49% 6.26% 6.08% 5.97% 6.03% 1600 6.82% 6.58% 6.39% 6.18% 6.07% 6.10% 1715 6.88% 6.62% 6.40% 6.19% 6.08% 6.12% (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 6.69% 6.47% 6.25% 6.03% 5.92% 5.95% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.85% 5.77% 5.66% 5.57% 5.50% 5.41% 1100 5.83% 5.74% 5.64% 5.54% 5.47% 5.38% 1200 5.89% 5.80% 5.70% 5.60% 5.53% 5.43% 1300 5.90% 5.81% 5.71% 5.61% 5.54% 5.44% 1400 5.94% 5.85% 5.75% 5.64% 5.57% 5.47% 1500 5.92% 5.83% 5.72% 5.62% 5.55% 5.45% 1600 5.98% 5.89% 5.78% 5.69% 5.61% 5.51% 1715 6.02% 5.93% 5.82% 5.71% 5.64% 5.53% (C1osing Oct 19) 1715 5.85% 5.76% 5.66% 5.57% 5.50% 5.40% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.4700/53.4800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com