Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/07.50 01.90/02.50 03.80/05.00 06.82% 06.48% 06.48% (Oct 22) 1000 03.00/03.30 01.00/01.10 02.00/02.20 06.79% 06.79% 06.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.90/02.50 31.50/33.50 60.25/62.25 87.00/89.00 1100 01.90/02.50 32.00/34.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1200 01.90/02.50 32.00/34.00 61.00/63.00 88.50/90.50 1300 01.90/02.50 32.00/34.00 61.50/63.50 88.00/90.00 1400 01.75/02.75 32.50/33.50 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1500 02.00/02.50 32.50/33.50 61.50/63.00 88.00/89.50 1600 01.75/02.75 32.00/34.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1715 01.25/03.25 32.00/34.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 05.75/06.75 35.75/36.75 63.75/65.75 90.50/92.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.00/112.00 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 1100 111.00/113.00 134.50/136.50 165.50/167.50 189.50/191.50 1200 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 1300 110.75/112.75 134.25/136.25 165.25/167.25 189.00/191.00 1400 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1500 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1600 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1715 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 113.00/115.00 136.00/138.00 167.00/169.00 191.00/193.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 233.00/235.00 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 1100 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 256.00/258.00 276.00/278.00 1200 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 1300 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 255.25/257.25 275.50/277.50 1400 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1500 209.00/211.00 232.50/234.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1600 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1715 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 212.50/214.50 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.93% 6.63% 6.39% 6.20% 6.09% 6.15% 1100 7.03% 6.71% 6.47% 6.26% 6.16% 6.20% 1200 7.02% 6.70% 6.49% 6.22% 6.11% 6.16% 1300 7.02% 6.75% 6.45% 6.23% 6.13% 6.18% 1400 7.02% 6.70% 6.46% 6.22% 6.11% 6.16% 1500 7.01% 6.72% 6.43% 6.21% 6.09% 6.13% 1600 7.01% 6.69% 6.44% 6.21% 6.09% 6.14% 1715 7.01% 6.69% 6.44% 6.21% 6.09% 6.14% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 6.88% 6.62% 6.40% 6.19% 6.08% 6.12% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.03% 5.93% 5.81% 5.71% 5.64% 5.52% 1100 6.08% 5.97% 5.84% 5.75% 5.67% 5.55% 1200 6.04% 5.95% 5.83% 5.73% 5.65% 5.54% 1300 6.05% 5.95% 5.82% 5.72% 5.65% 5.53% 1400 6.02% 5.91% 5.78% 5.67% 5.60% 5.49% 1500 5.99% 5.90% 5.78% 5.67% 5.60% 5.49% 1600 6.01% 5.90% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% 1715 6.01% 5.90% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 6.02% 5.93% 5.82% 5.71% 5.64% 5.53% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7200/53.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com