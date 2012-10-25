Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/05.70 04.20/04.50 01.00/01.20 07.06% 07.12% 06.78% (Oct 23) 1000 06.00/07.50 01.90/02.50 03.80/05.00 06.82% 06.48% 06.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.50 31.50/33.00 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 1100 00.50/01.50 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 1200 00.50/01.50 31.75/33.75 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 1300 00.25/02.25 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 1400 00.50/01.50 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 1500 00.50/01.50 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 1600 00.50/01.50 31.75/33.75 60.75/62.75 88.00/90.00 1715 00.25/01.75 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 01.25/03.25 32.00/34.00 61.00/63.00 88.00/90.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1100 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 1200 111.00/113.00 134.50/136.50 166.00/168.00 189.50/191.50 1300 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1400 110.00/112.00 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 187.00/189.00 1500 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1600 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 1715 110.00/112.00 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 110.50/112.50 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 233.00/235.00 254.00/256.00 274.00/276.00 1100 209.50/211.50 233.00/235.00 254.00/256.00 274.00/276.00 1200 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 1300 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 1400 208.00/210.00 231.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 1500 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1600 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.50/254.50 272.50/274.50 1715 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.06% 6.73% 6.46% 6.25% 6.12% 6.17% 1100 7.12% 6.74% 6.47% 6.26% 6.13% 6.18% 1200 7.19% 6.81% 6.52% 6.30% 6.19% 6.25% 1300 7.13% 6.75% 6.48% 6.27% 6.14% 6.17% 1400 7.15% 6.76% 6.49% 6.25% 6.13% 6.18% 1500 7.14% 6.76% 6.49% 6.28% 6.15% 6.18% 1600 7.19% 6.77% 6.51% 6.27% 6.14% 6.17% 1715 7.15% 6.76% 6.49% 6.25% 6.13% 6.16% (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 7.01% 6.69% 6.44% 6.21% 6.09% 6.14% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.02% 5.93% 5.80% 5.69% 5.62% 5.50% 1100 6.03% 5.93% 5.80% 5.70% 5.63% 5.51% 1200 6.09% 5.99% 5.85% 5.74% 5.67% 5.55% 1300 6.03% 5.93% 5.79% 5.69% 5.62% 5.50% 1400 6.02% 5.91% 5.78% 5.67% 5.61% 5.49% 1500 6.03% 5.92% 5.79% 5.68% 5.61% 5.50% 1600 6.02% 5.91% 5.78% 5.67% 5.60% 5.49% 1715 6.00% 5.90% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% (C1osing Oct 23) 1715 6.01% 5.90% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.5500/53.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com