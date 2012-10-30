Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% (Oct 25) 1000 05.20/05.70 04.20/04.50 01.00/01.20 07.06% 07.12% 06.78% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.50/32.50 59.75/61.75 86.50/88.50 109.00/111.00 1100 31.50/32.00 61.00/62.00 88.00/89.50 110.50/112.50 1200 31.00/33.00 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 110.00/112.00 1300 30.50/32.50 59.50/61.50 86.00/88.00 108.00/110.00 1400 30.50/32.50 59.50/61.50 87.00/89.00 109.00/111.00 1500 31.00/32.50 60.25/62.25 87.50/89.50 109.50/111.50 1600 30.75/32.75 60.00/62.00 87.00/89.00 109.00/111.00 1715 31.25/32.25 60.75/61.75 86.75/88.75 108.75/110.75 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 31.50/33.50 60.50/62.50 87.50/89.50 110.00/112.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 132.00/134.00 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1100 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 208.00/210.00 1200 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 1300 130.50/132.50 161.00/163.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 1400 131.50/133.50 162.00/164.00 185.00/187.00 205.50/207.50 1500 132.00/134.00 162.50/164.50 185.00/187.00 205.50/207.50 1600 131.50/133.50 162.00/164.00 184.50/186.50 205.00/207.00 1715 130.75/132.75 161.00/163.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 133.00/135.00 163.50/165.50 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 1100 231.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 1200 230.50/232.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 293.50/295.50 1300 226.50/228.50 247.00/249.00 267.00/269.00 289.00/291.00 1400 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 290.50/292.50 1500 228.00/230.00 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 1600 227.50/229.50 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 290.00/292.00 1715 226.50/228.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 230.50/232.50 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 00.25/01.75 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 6.75% 6.45% 6.21% 6.09% 6.14% 1100 7.18% 6.84% 6.54% 6.30% 6.14% 6.18% 1200 7.23% 6.83% 6.52% 6.27% 6.14% 6.16% 1300 7.10% 6.71% 6.40% 6.14% 6.01% 6.05% 1400 7.09% 6.70% 6.46% 6.19% 6.05% 6.08% 1500 7.16% 6.79% 6.51% 6.23% 6.08% 6.11% 1600 7.15% 6.76% 6.47% 6.20% 6.05% 6.09% 1715 7.14% 6.78% 6.44% 6.17% 6.01% 6.04% (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 7.15% 6.76% 6.49% 6.25% 6.13% 6.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.98% 5.87% 5.73% 5.64% 5.57% 5.46% 1100 6.00% 5.91% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% 1200 6.00% 5.89% 5.75% 5.65% 5.58% 5.47% 1300 5.89% 5.78% 5.64% 5.54% 5.48% 5.37% 1400 5.93% 5.81% 5.67% 5.56% 5.50% 5.40% 1500 5.93% 5.82% 5.67% 5.58% 5.52% 5.41% 1600 5.91% 5.80% 5.66% 5.55% 5.49% 5.39% 1715 5.87% 5.76% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% 5.37% (C1osing Oct 25) 1715 6.00% 5.90% 5.76% 5.66% 5.59% 5.48% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.0800/54.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com