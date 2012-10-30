Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% (Oct 29) 1000 01.90/02.50 00.95/01.25 00.95/01.25 06.44% 06.44% 06.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 58.00/60.00 84.50/86.50 106.00/108.00 1100 29.50/31.50 58.00/60.00 84.00/86.00 106.00/108.00 1200 30.00/32.00 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 108.50/110.50 1300 30.00/32.00 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 108.75/110.75 1400 30.00/32.00 59.50/61.50 86.50/88.50 109.00/111.00 1500 30.50/31.50 60.25/62.25 87.00/89.00 109.00/111.00 1600 30.50/31.50 60.50/61.50 87.50/89.00 109.75/111.75 1715 30.00/32.00 60.00/62.00 87.00/89.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 31.25/32.25 60.75/61.75 86.75/88.75 108.75/110.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 128.00/130.00 157.00/159.00 179.00/181.00 200.00/202.00 1100 128.00/130.00 158.00/160.00 180.00/182.00 200.50/202.50 1200 131.00/133.00 162.00/164.00 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 1300 131.50/133.50 162.50/164.50 185.50/187.50 207.00/209.00 1400 132.00/134.00 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1500 131.50/133.50 162.50/164.50 185.50/187.50 207.00/209.00 1600 132.50/134.50 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 1715 132.00/134.00 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 130.75/132.75 161.00/163.00 183.50/185.50 204.00/206.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 262.50/264.50 284.00/286.00 1100 222.50/224.50 243.00/245.00 263.00/265.00 284.50/286.50 1200 228.00/230.00 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 291.00/293.00 1300 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 1400 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 1500 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 1600 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 1715 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 226.50/228.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 289.50/291.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.04% 6.63% 6.35% 6.08% 5.94% 5.93% 1100 7.04% 6.63% 6.32% 6.08% 5.95% 5.97% 1200 7.13% 6.77% 6.47% 6.20% 6.06% 6.09% 1300 7.15% 6.78% 6.48% 6.22% 6.10% 6.12% 1400 7.15% 6.79% 6.49% 6.24% 6.12% 6.15% 1500 7.15% 6.85% 6.51% 6.23% 6.09% 6.11% 1600 7.16% 6.84% 6.54% 6.28% 6.14% 6.16% 1715 7.17% 6.84% 6.53% 6.25% 6.13% 6.15% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 7.14% 6.78% 6.44% 6.17% 6.01% 6.04% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.77% 5.67% 5.55% 5.45% 5.39% 5.30% 1100 5.80% 5.69% 5.56% 5.46% 5.41% 5.31% 1200 5.92% 5.81% 5.67% 5.57% 5.50% 5.41% 1300 5.96% 5.86% 5.73% 5.63% 5.55% 5.45% 1400 5.98% 5.86% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.46% 1500 5.95% 5.85% 5.72% 5.62% 5.55% 5.45% 1600 5.98% 5.86% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.46% 1715 5.98% 5.87% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.46% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 5.87% 5.76% 5.62% 5.53% 5.47% 5.37% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.9600/53.9700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com