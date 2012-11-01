Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% (Oct 30) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.75/30.75 59.50/61.50 87.00/89.00 110.00/112.00 1100 29.00/31.00 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 110.50/112.50 1200 29.50/31.50 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 110.25/112.25 1300 29.50/31.00 60.00/61.50 87.50/89.50 110.25/112.25 1400 29.50/31.00 60.00/61.50 87.50/89.50 110.50/112.50 1500 29.50/31.50 60.00/62.00 87.00/89.00 109.75/111.75 1600 29.50/31.00 59.75/61.75 87.25/89.25 110.00/112.00 1715 29.00/31.00 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 30.00/32.00 60.00/62.00 87.00/89.00 109.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 208.50/210.50 1100 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 1200 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 1300 133.50/135.50 164.50/166.50 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 1400 134.00/136.00 165.00/167.00 188.50/190.50 210.00/212.00 1500 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 209.00/211.00 1600 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 187.50/189.50 209.00/211.00 1715 134.50/136.50 165.50/167.50 189.25/191.25 211.00/213.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 132.00/134.00 163.00/165.00 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 1100 233.00/235.00 254.00/256.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 1200 233.00/235.00 254.00/256.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 1300 233.00/235.00 254.00/256.00 274.00/276.00 296.00/298.00 1400 233.50/235.50 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 296.50/298.50 1500 232.50/234.50 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 295.50/297.50 1600 232.00/234.00 253.00/255.00 273.00/275.00 295.00/297.00 1715 234.50/236.50 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 230.00/232.00 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 293.00/295.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.11% 6.88% 6.54% 6.31% 6.19% 6.20% 1100 7.17% 6.93% 6.58% 6.34% 6.21% 6.22% 1200 7.28% 6.94% 6.58% 6.33% 6.22% 6.22% 1300 7.24% 6.93% 6.60% 6.35% 6.23% 6.23% 1400 7.25% 6.94% 6.61% 6.37% 6.26% 6.26% 1500 7.31% 6.97% 6.58% 6.33% 6.22% 6.23% 1600 7.26% 6.94% 6.59% 6.35% 6.22% 6.23% 1715 7.22% 6.98% 6.63% 6.41% 6.30% 6.30% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 7.17% 6.84% 6.53% 6.25% 6.13% 6.15% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.03% 5.91% 5.79% 5.67% 5.59% 5.48% 1100 6.05% 5.94% 5.81% 5.70% 5.61% 5.50% 1200 6.06% 5.95% 5.82% 5.70% 5.61% 5.51% 1300 6.07% 5.96% 5.83% 5.71% 5.62% 5.52% 1400 6.09% 5.98% 5.85% 5.73% 5.64% 5.54% 1500 6.07% 5.96% 5.83% 5.72% 5.63% 5.53% 1600 6.07% 5.96% 5.82% 5.71% 5.62% 5.52% 1715 6.13% 6.02% 5.89% 5.77% 5.68% 5.57% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 5.98% 5.87% 5.74% 5.63% 5.56% 5.46% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8000/53.8100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com