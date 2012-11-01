Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.75/03.75 06.45% 06.45% 06.23% (Oct 31) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 56.50/58.50 84.00/86.00 107.00/109.00 1100 26.75/28.25 57.25/59.25 84.75/86.75 108.00/110.00 1200 26.00/28.00 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 108.50/110.50 1300 26.50/28.00 57.75/59.75 85.75/87.75 109.25/111.25 1400 26.00/28.00 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 109.00/111.00 1500 26.50/28.50 57.50/59.50 85.50/87.50 109.00/111.00 1600 26.00/28.00 57.00/59.00 85.00/87.00 109.00/111.00 1715 26.25/27.75 57.50/59.00 85.50/87.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 29.00/31.00 60.00/62.00 87.50/89.50 111.00/113.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 131.00/133.00 162.00/164.00 185.50/187.50 207.50/209.50 1100 132.00/134.00 163.50/165.50 187.50/189.50 209.50/211.50 1200 132.50/134.50 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 210.00/212.00 1300 133.50/135.50 165.00/167.00 189.00/191.00 211.00/213.00 1400 133.00/135.00 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1500 133.00/135.00 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1600 133.00/135.00 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1715 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 210.00/212.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 134.50/136.50 165.50/167.50 189.25/191.25 211.00/213.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 231.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 272.00/274.00 294.00/296.00 1100 233.00/235.00 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 296.50/298.50 1200 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 1300 235.00/237.00 257.00/259.00 277.50/279.50 300.00/302.00 1400 234.50/236.50 256.00/258.00 276.50/278.50 298.50/300.50 1500 234.50/236.50 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 1600 234.50/236.50 256.00/258.00 276.50/278.50 298.50/300.50 1715 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 234.50/236.50 255.50/257.50 275.50/277.50 297.50/299.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.27% 6.87% 6.58% 6.35% 6.27% 6.25% 1100 7.34% 6.94% 6.63% 6.40% 6.31% 6.30% 1200 7.24% 6.93% 6.65% 6.44% 6.34% 6.33% 1300 7.30% 7.00% 6.70% 6.47% 6.38% 6.35% 1400 7.23% 6.93% 6.66% 6.46% 6.36% 6.34% 1500 7.35% 6.98% 6.69% 6.46% 6.36% 6.34% 1600 7.24% 6.93% 6.66% 6.47% 6.37% 6.35% 1715 7.26% 6.97% 6.68% 6.47% 6.37% 6.34% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 7.22% 6.98% 6.63% 6.41% 6.30% 6.30% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.10% 5.99% 5.86% 5.75% 5.65% 5.55% 1100 6.15% 6.04% 5.90% 5.79% 5.69% 5.59% 1200 6.18% 6.06% 5.93% 5.83% 5.73% 5.64% 1300 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 5.85% 5.75% 5.65% 1400 6.19% 6.07% 5.94% 5.83% 5.73% 5.63% 1500 6.19% 6.07% 5.94% 5.84% 5.74% 5.64% 1600 6.20% 6.08% 5.95% 5.84% 5.74% 5.64% 1715 6.18% 6.07% 5.94% 5.83% 5.74% 5.64% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 6.13% 6.02% 5.89% 5.77% 5.68% 5.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.7000/53.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com