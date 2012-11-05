Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.40/04.80 02.70/03.60 00.90/01.20 05.78% 06.12% 06.12% (Nov 1) 1000 03.80/05.00 00.95/01.25 02.75/03.75 06.45% 06.45% 06.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 56.50/58.50 84.50/86.50 108.50/110.50 1100 25.00/27.00 56.50/58.50 84.00/86.00 108.00/110.00 1200 25.50/27.00 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 1300 25.75/26.75 57.25/58.75 85.50/87.00 109.50/111.50 1400 26.00/27.50 57.50/59.50 86.00/88.00 110.00/112.00 1500 25.00/27.00 56.75/58.75 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 1600 25.00/27.00 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 1715 25.25/27.25 56.50/58.50 85.00/87.00 109.50/111.50 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 26.25/27.75 57.50/59.00 85.50/87.00 109.00/111.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 133.00/135.00 164.50/166.50 188.50/190.50 210.50/212.50 1100 132.00/134.00 163.50/165.50 188.00/190.00 210.00/212.00 1200 134.00/136.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 212.50/214.50 1300 134.00/136.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 212.50/214.50 1400 134.50/136.50 166.00/168.00 190.50/192.50 212.50/214.50 1500 134.00/136.00 165.50/167.50 190.00/192.00 212.50/214.50 1600 134.00/136.00 166.50/168.50 191.00/193.00 213.50/215.50 1715 134.00/136.00 166.00/168.00 190.50/192.50 213.00/215.00 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 133.00/135.00 164.00/166.00 188.00/190.00 210.00/212.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 235.00/237.00 256.50/258.50 277.00/279.00 299.50/301.50 1100 234.50/236.50 256.00/258.00 276.50/278.50 299.00/301.00 1200 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 1300 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 1400 237.00/239.00 259.50/261.50 280.50/282.50 303.00/305.00 1500 237.00/239.00 259.00/261.00 280.00/282.00 302.50/304.50 1600 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 281.00/283.00 303.50/305.50 1715 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 281.00/283.00 303.50/305.50 (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 234.00/236.00 255.50/257.50 276.00/278.00 298.50/300.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.28% 7.01% 6.70% 6.51% 6.43% 6.40% 1100 7.27% 6.99% 6.66% 6.47% 6.38% 6.36% 1200 7.32% 7.01% 6.74% 6.56% 6.47% 6.43% 1300 7.35% 7.06% 6.76% 6.56% 6.47% 6.44% 1400 7.46% 7.12% 6.81% 6.59% 6.49% 6.45% 1500 7.27% 7.02% 6.73% 6.55% 6.45% 6.42% 1600 7.26% 7.00% 6.73% 6.55% 6.47% 6.46% 1715 7.30% 6.99% 6.73% 6.54% 6.46% 6.44% (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 7.26% 6.97% 6.68% 6.47% 6.37% 6.34% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.23% 6.11% 5.99% 5.88% 5.78% 5.68% 1100 6.21% 6.09% 5.97% 5.86% 5.77% 5.67% 1200 6.28% 6.16% 6.04% 5.93% 5.84% 5.73% 1300 6.28% 6.16% 6.04% 5.94% 5.84% 5.74% 1400 6.29% 6.16% 6.04% 5.94% 5.85% 5.74% 1500 6.27% 6.14% 6.03% 5.92% 5.83% 5.72% 1600 6.30% 6.18% 6.05% 5.95% 5.85% 5.74% 1715 6.28% 6.16% 6.05% 5.94% 5.84% 5.74% (C1osing Nov 1) 1715 6.18% 6.07% 5.94% 5.83% 5.74% 5.64% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 53.8100/53.8200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com