Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/06.75 06.00/06.75 N/A 06.72% 06.72% N/A (Nov 8) 1000 07.00/08.25 01.00/01.25 06.00/07.00 06.69% 06.69% 06.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/17.00 47.50/49.50 75.75/77.75 99.50/101.50 1100 14.75/16.75 46.50/48.50 75.00/77.00 98.50/100.50 1200 14.50/16.50 46.50/48.50 74.50/76.50 98.00/100.00 1300 14.75/16.25 46.75/48.75 75.00/77.00 98.50/100.50 1400 15.25/16.25 47.00/48.00 75.50/77.00 99.25/101.25 1500 15.25/16.75 47.25/48.75 75.75/77.75 99.75/101.75 1600 15.00/17.00 47.00/49.00 75.00/77.00 99.00/101.00 1715 15.00/16.00 47.00/48.00 75.00/76.00 99.00/100.00 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 15.50/16.50 47.50/48.50 75.50/77.50 99.50/101.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 123.50/125.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 1100 122.50/124.50 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.00/201.00 1200 122.00/124.00 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.50/201.50 1300 122.50/124.50 153.50/155.50 177.50/179.50 200.00/202.00 1400 123.50/125.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 1500 124.00/126.00 155.00/157.00 179.50/181.50 202.00/204.00 1600 123.50/125.50 154.50/156.50 178.50/180.50 201.00/203.00 1715 122.00/124.00 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.50/201.50 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 123.50/125.50 154.00/156.00 178.00/180.00 200.50/202.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 225.50/227.50 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 293.00/295.00 1100 224.00/226.00 247.00/249.00 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 1200 224.00/226.00 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 1300 225.00/227.00 248.00/250.00 269.50/271.50 292.50/294.50 1400 225.50/227.50 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 293.00/295.00 1500 227.00/229.00 250.00/252.00 271.50/273.50 294.50/296.50 1600 226.00/228.00 248.50/250.50 270.00/272.00 293.50/295.50 1715 224.50/226.50 247.50/249.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 225.50/227.50 248.00/250.00 269.50/271.50 292.50/294.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.10% 6.85% 6.54% 6.35% 6.28% 6.19% 1100 6.96% 6.75% 6.47% 6.29% 6.23% 6.15% 1200 6.94% 6.72% 6.43% 6.26% 6.22% 6.15% 1300 6.95% 6.75% 6.46% 6.28% 6.23% 6.15% 1400 6.94% 6.74% 6.49% 6.32% 6.26% 6.17% 1500 7.02% 6.79% 6.52% 6.34% 6.29% 6.21% 1600 7.00% 6.74% 6.45% 6.29% 6.25% 6.16% 1715 6.88% 6.67% 6.40% 6.23% 6.18% 6.10% (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 7.04% 6.80% 6.52% 6.34% 6.28% 6.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.05% 5.95% 5.86% 5.78% 5.70% 5.61% 1100 6.01% 5.91% 5.82% 5.74% 5.65% 5.57% 1200 6.02% 5.92% 5.81% 5.74% 5.65% 5.57% 1300 6.02% 5.93% 5.83% 5.76% 5.67% 5.59% 1400 6.03% 5.93% 5.84% 5.77% 5.68% 5.60% 1500 6.07% 5.97% 5.87% 5.79% 5.70% 5.62% 1600 6.03% 5.93% 5.82% 5.75% 5.67% 5.59% 1715 5.97% 5.88% 5.78% 5.72% 5.63% 5.55% (C1osing Nov 8) 1715 6.04% 5.95% 5.84% 5.77% 5.68% 5.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7500/54.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com