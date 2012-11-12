Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.20 N/A N/A 06.68% (Nov 9) 1000 06.00/06.75 06.00/06.75 N/A 06.72% 06.72% N/A ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.75/15.25 46.00/47.00 74.00/75.00 97.50/99.00 1100 13.50/15.00 45.00/47.00 72.50/74.50 96.00/98.00 1200 13.50/14.50 45.00/46.00 72.50/74.50 96.00/98.00 1300 13.00/15.00 44.50/46.50 72.00/74.00 95.50/97.50 1400 13.50/15.00 45.00/47.00 73.00/75.00 96.00/98.00 1500 13.50/15.00 44.50/46.50 72.50/74.50 95.50/97.50 1600 13.00/14.50 44.50/46.50 72.00/74.00 95.00/97.00 1715 13.50/14.50 44.75/45.75 72.50/74.00 95.75/97.75 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 15.00/16.00 47.00/48.00 75.00/76.00 99.00/100.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 121.50/123.00 152.00/153.50 176.00/178.00 198.50/200.00 1100 120.00/122.00 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 197.00/199.00 1200 120.00/122.00 150.50/152.50 174.50/176.50 197.00/199.00 1300 119.50/121.50 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 1400 120.00/122.00 151.00/153.00 175.00/177.00 197.00/199.00 1500 119.50/121.50 150.00/152.00 174.00/176.00 196.00/198.00 1600 118.50/120.50 149.00/151.00 173.00/175.00 195.00/197.00 1715 119.50/121.50 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 196.00/198.00 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 122.00/124.00 153.00/155.00 177.00/179.00 199.50/201.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 223.50/225.50 246.50/248.50 268.00/270.00 291.00/293.00 1100 221.50/223.50 244.50/246.50 266.00/268.00 289.00/291.00 1200 222.00/224.00 245.00/247.00 266.00/268.00 289.00/291.00 1300 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 1400 221.50/223.50 244.50/246.50 266.00/268.00 289.00/291.00 1500 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 1600 219.50/221.50 242.50/244.50 264.00/266.00 287.00/289.00 1715 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 224.50/226.50 247.50/249.50 269.00/271.00 292.00/294.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.90% 6.67% 6.37% 6.22% 6.18% 6.10% 1100 6.81% 6.58% 6.28% 6.15% 6.12% 6.04% 1200 6.71% 6.53% 6.26% 6.13% 6.10% 6.02% 1300 6.69% 6.49% 6.21% 6.08% 6.06% 5.98% 1400 6.79% 6.58% 6.27% 6.12% 6.11% 6.03% 1500 6.73% 6.53% 6.23% 6.09% 6.07% 6.00% 1600 6.67% 6.49% 6.19% 6.04% 6.02% 5.95% 1715 6.68% 6.51% 6.24% 6.11% 6.07% 5.98% (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 6.88% 6.67% 6.40% 6.23% 6.18% 6.10% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.97% 5.88% 5.79% 5.72% 5.63% 5.55% 1100 5.92% 5.82% 5.74% 5.67% 5.59% 5.51% 1200 5.90% 5.81% 5.73% 5.66% 5.57% 5.49% 1300 5.86% 5.76% 5.68% 5.62% 5.53% 5.46% 1400 5.91% 5.80% 5.71% 5.65% 5.57% 5.49% 1500 5.87% 5.77% 5.69% 5.63% 5.55% 5.47% 1600 5.83% 5.74% 5.66% 5.60% 5.52% 5.44% 1715 5.87% 5.78% 5.69% 5.63% 5.55% 5.47% (C1osing Nov 9) 1715 5.97% 5.88% 5.78% 5.72% 5.63% 5.55% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.8800/54.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com