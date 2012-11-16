Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.60/04.60 01.00/01.20 02.60/03.40 05.97% 06.64% 05.75% (Nov 12) 1000 N/A N/A 01.00/01.20 N/A N/A 06.68% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/12.25 41.00/43.00 68.00/70.00 90.75/92.75 1100 10.00/11.50 40.50/42.50 68.00/70.00 91.00/93.00 1200 09.50/11.00 39.75/41.75 66.50/68.50 88.50/90.50 1300 10.00/11.00 40.50/42.50 67.50/69.50 89.75/91.75 1400 10.00/11.00 40.50/42.50 67.50/69.50 89.75/91.75 1500 10.50/11.50 41.00/43.00 68.00/70.00 90.50/92.50 1600 10.50/11.50 41.00/43.00 68.00/70.00 90.50/92.50 1715 10.00/11.50 41.00/43.00 68.50/70.50 91.00/93.00 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 13.50/14.50 44.75/45.75 72.50/74.00 95.75/97.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.00/116.00 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1100 114.00/116.00 144.00/146.00 167.50/169.50 189.00/191.00 1200 111.00/113.00 140.00/142.00 163.00/165.00 184.50/186.50 1300 112.50/114.50 142.00/144.00 165.50/167.50 187.00/189.00 1400 112.50/114.50 142.00/144.00 165.50/167.50 187.50/189.50 1500 113.50/115.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1600 113.50/115.50 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1715 114.00/116.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 119.50/121.50 149.50/151.50 173.50/175.50 196.00/198.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1100 213.00/215.00 235.50/237.50 257.00/259.00 279.50/281.50 1200 208.50/210.50 231.00/233.00 252.00/254.00 274.50/276.50 1300 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 254.50/256.50 277.50/279.50 1400 211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00 1500 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.00/259.00 279.50/281.50 1600 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 280.00/282.00 1715 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 220.50/222.50 243.50/245.50 265.00/267.00 288.00/290.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.66% 6.34% 6.09% 5.95% 5.93% 5.85% 1100 6.55% 6.33% 6.10% 5.95% 5.93% 5.84% 1200 6.41% 6.20% 5.95% 5.80% 5.78% 5.69% 1300 6.53% 6.30% 6.04% 5.88% 5.86% 5.77% 1400 6.54% 6.31% 6.05% 5.89% 5.87% 5.78% 1500 6.65% 6.36% 6.09% 5.94% 5.93% 5.85% 1600 6.66% 6.36% 6.10% 5.94% 5.93% 5.85% 1715 6.65% 6.41% 6.15% 5.98% 5.95% 5.87% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 6.68% 6.51% 6.24% 6.11% 6.07% 5.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.76% 5.66% 5.57% 5.51% 5.42% 5.36% 1100 5.73% 5.63% 5.55% 5.50% 5.41% 5.35% 1200 5.59% 5.51% 5.44% 5.40% 5.31% 5.26% 1300 5.67% 5.58% 5.51% 5.45% 5.37% 5.32% 1400 5.69% 5.60% 5.53% 5.47% 5.39% 5.34% 1500 5.76% 5.66% 5.57% 5.51% 5.42% 5.36% 1600 5.76% 5.66% 5.58% 5.53% 5.44% 5.38% 1715 5.77% 5.68% 5.60% 5.55% 5.47% 5.41% (C1osing Nov 12) 1715 5.87% 5.78% 5.69% 5.63% 5.55% 5.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.7000/54.7100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com