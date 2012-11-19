Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.40/03.90 02.40/02.70 01.00/01.20 05.64% 05.31% 06.64% (Nov 15) 1000 03.60/04.60 01.00/01.20 02.60/03.40 05.97% 06.64% 05.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.25/10.75 40.00/42.00 67.50/69.50 90.25/92.25 1100 09.50/10.50 41.00/43.00 68.50/70.50 91.50/93.50 1200 09.75/10.50 41.00/42.00 69.00/70.00 91.75/93.25 1300 09.25/11.25 40.50/42.50 68.50/70.50 91.50/93.50 1400 09.50/11.00 41.00/42.50 68.50/70.50 91.50/93.50 1500 09.25/11.25 40.75/42.75 68.50/70.50 91.25/93.25 1600 09.50/11.00 40.75/42.75 68.25/70.25 90.75/92.75 1715 09.50/11.00 40.75/42.75 68.50/70.50 91.00/93.00 (C1osing Nov 15) 1715 10.00/11.50 41.00/43.00 68.50/70.50 91.00/93.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.50/115.50 143.00/145.00 167.00/169.00 189.00/191.00 1100 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 1200 115.00/117.00 145.00/147.00 169.00/171.00 191.00/193.00 1300 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 1400 115.00/117.00 144.50/146.50 168.50/170.50 190.50/192.50 1500 114.50/116.50 144.00/146.00 168.00/170.00 190.00/192.00 1600 114.00/116.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1715 114.00/116.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 (C1osing Nov 15) 1715 114.00/116.00 143.50/145.50 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1100 215.50/217.50 238.00/240.00 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1200 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1300 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 259.50/261.50 282.50/284.50 1400 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 260.00/262.00 283.00/285.00 1500 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.00/261.00 282.00/284.00 1600 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 1715 213.50/215.50 236.00/238.00 257.50/259.50 280.50/282.50 (C1osing Nov 15) 1715 214.00/216.00 236.50/238.50 258.00/260.00 281.00/283.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.64% 6.38% 6.12% 5.97% 5.94% 5.85% 1100 6.78% 6.48% 6.20% 6.05% 6.00% 5.91% 1200 6.72% 6.47% 6.20% 6.04% 6.02% 5.92% 1300 6.74% 6.48% 6.21% 6.06% 6.01% 5.92% 1400 6.77% 6.48% 6.21% 6.05% 6.01% 5.91% 1500 6.76% 6.46% 6.18% 6.01% 5.97% 5.88% 1600 6.75% 6.44% 6.14% 5.98% 5.94% 5.85% 1715 6.74% 6.45% 6.15% 5.98% 5.94% 5.85% (C1osing Nov 15) 1715 6.65% 6.41% 6.15% 5.98% 5.95% 5.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 5.75% 5.66% 5.58% 5.53% 5.45% 5.38% 1100 5.81% 5.71% 5.63% 5.56% 5.48% 5.41% 1200 5.81% 5.71% 5.64% 5.58% 5.49% 5.43% 1300 5.81% 5.72% 5.65% 5.58% 5.49% 5.43% 1400 5.81% 5.71% 5.64% 5.59% 5.50% 5.43% 1500 5.78% 5.67% 5.60% 5.55% 5.47% 5.40% 1600 5.75% 5.64% 5.56% 5.51% 5.43% 5.37% 1715 5.75% 5.64% 5.56% 5.51% 5.43% 5.37% (C1osing Nov 15) 1715 5.77% 5.68% 5.60% 5.55% 5.47% 5.41% -------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 55.1600/55.1700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com