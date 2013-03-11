Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.20 07.70% 07.70% 07.70% (Mar 8) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 120.00/122.00 1100 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 1200 17.25/19.25 58.50/60.50 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 1300 17.25/18.75 58.50/60.00 90.50/92.50 119.00/121.00 1400 17.50/19.50 58.50/60.50 90.50/92.50 119.00/121.00 1500 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 1600 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 1715 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 (C1osing Mar 8) 1715 18.50/20.50 60.00/62.00 92.00/94.00 121.00/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.50/153.50 179.00/181.00 205.00/207.00 235.00/237.00 1100 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 234.50/236.50 1200 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.50/206.50 234.50/236.50 1300 150.50/152.50 177.50/179.50 203.00/205.00 233.00/235.00 1400 150.50/152.50 178.00/180.00 203.50/205.50 233.50/235.50 1500 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 1600 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 1715 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 (C1osing Mar 8) 1715 152.50/154.50 180.50/182.50 206.50/208.50 236.50/238.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.00/262.00 287.50/289.50 314.00/316.00 337.50/339.50 1100 259.00/261.00 286.25/288.25 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 1200 259.00/261.00 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 1300 257.50/259.50 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 335.00/337.00 1400 258.00/260.00 285.50/287.50 312.00/314.00 335.50/337.50 1500 258.50/260.50 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 1600 258.50/260.50 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 1715 258.50/260.50 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 (C1osing Mar 8) 1715 261.00/263.00 288.50/290.50 315.00/317.00 338.50/340.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.06% 7.68% 7.41% 7.20% 7.03% 1100 8.37% 8.08% 7.68% 7.40% 7.19% 7.02% 1200 8.32% 8.07% 7.70% 7.42% 7.21% 7.04% 1300 8.26% 8.03% 7.66% 7.39% 7.18% 6.99% 1400 8.32% 8.03% 7.65% 7.38% 7.18% 7.00% 1500 8.37% 8.08% 7.68% 7.40% 7.19% 7.02% 1600 8.35% 8.07% 7.67% 7.39% 7.18% 7.00% 1715 8.36% 8.07% 7.67% 7.40% 7.19% 7.01% (C1osing Mar 8) 1715 8.32% 8.07% 7.70% 7.46% 7.24% 7.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.88% 6.76% 6.65% 6.56% 6.48% 6.40% 1100 6.88% 6.75% 6.64% 6.54% 6.46% 6.38% 1200 6.90% 6.77% 6.66% 6.56% 6.48% 6.41% 1300 6.85% 6.73% 6.62% 6.53% 6.46% 6.38% 1400 6.85% 6.73% 6.62% 6.53% 6.46% 6.38% 1500 6.87% 6.74% 6.63% 6.54% 6.46% 6.39% 1600 6.85% 6.73% 6.62% 6.53% 6.45% 6.38% 1715 6.86% 6.73% 6.62% 6.53% 6.46% 6.38% (C1osing Mar 8) 1715 6.92% 6.80% 6.68% 6.58% 6.51% 6.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4100/54.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com