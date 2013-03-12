Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% (Mar 11) 1000 02.30/02.50 01.15/01.25 01.15/01.20 07.70% 07.70% 07.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.00/18.00 58.50/60.00 90.75/92.75 119.50/121.50 1100 16.50/18.50 58.00/60.00 90.50/92.50 119.50/121.50 1200 17.00/18.00 58.50/60.50 91.00/93.00 120.00/122.00 1300 16.50/18.50 58.00/60.00 91.00/93.00 120.00/122.00 1400 16.50/18.50 58.00/60.00 90.50/92.50 120.00/122.00 1500 17.00/19.00 58.50/60.50 91.00/93.00 120.50/122.50 1600 16.50/18.50 58.00/60.00 91.00/93.00 120.50/122.50 1715 16.25/18.25 58.00/60.00 91.00/93.00 121.00/123.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 17.50/19.50 59.00/61.00 91.00/93.00 119.50/121.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 179.00/181.00 205.00/207.00 235.50/237.50 1100 151.00/153.00 179.00/181.00 205.00/207.00 235.00/237.00 1200 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 1300 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 1400 152.00/154.00 180.00/182.00 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 1500 152.50/154.50 180.50/182.50 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 1600 152.50/154.50 181.00/183.00 207.00/209.00 237.50/239.50 1715 153.00/155.00 181.50/183.50 207.50/209.50 238.00/240.00 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 151.00/153.00 178.50/180.50 204.00/206.00 234.00/236.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 260.50/262.50 288.00/290.00 314.50/316.50 338.00/340.00 1100 260.00/262.00 287.50/289.50 314.00/316.00 337.50/339.50 1200 262.00/264.00 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.00/342.00 1300 262.00/264.00 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.00/342.00 1400 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.25/319.25 341.00/343.00 1500 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 341.00/343.00 1600 263.00/265.00 291.00/293.00 318.00/320.00 341.50/343.50 1715 263.50/265.50 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 342.50/344.50 (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 258.50/260.50 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.00/338.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.15% 7.75% 7.47% 7.25% 7.08% 1100 8.44% 8.13% 7.76% 7.48% 7.26% 7.09% 1200 8.48% 8.17% 7.77% 7.51% 7.29% 7.11% 1300 8.43% 8.14% 7.78% 7.51% 7.30% 7.11% 1400 8.42% 8.11% 7.76% 7.51% 7.29% 7.10% 1500 8.54% 8.18% 7.80% 7.54% 7.32% 7.13% 1600 8.42% 8.14% 7.79% 7.53% 7.32% 7.14% 1715 8.43% 8.16% 7.84% 7.58% 7.37% 7.18% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 8.36% 8.07% 7.67% 7.40% 7.19% 7.01% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.95% 6.82% 6.70% 6.61% 6.53% 6.45% 1100 6.95% 6.81% 6.70% 6.61% 6.53% 6.45% 1200 6.97% 6.84% 6.74% 6.65% 6.56% 6.48% 1300 6.98% 6.85% 6.74% 6.65% 6.57% 6.48% 1400 6.97% 6.85% 6.75% 6.66% 6.58% 6.50% 1500 7.00% 6.87% 6.76% 6.67% 6.59% 6.51% 1600 7.00% 6.87% 6.76% 6.68% 6.59% 6.51% 1715 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.71% 6.63% 6.54% (C1osing Mar 11) 1715 6.86% 6.73% 6.62% 6.53% 6.46% 6.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1750/54.1850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com