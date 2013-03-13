Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20 07.76% 07.76% 07.76% (Mar 12) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.72% 06.72% 06.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.00/16.50 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 1100 15.50/17.00 57.00/59.00 90.00/92.00 119.50/121.50 1200 15.50/17.50 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 1300 15.75/16.50 57.25/58.25 90.00/91.00 119.50/121.00 1400 15.50/17.50 57.00/59.00 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 1500 15.00/16.50 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 1600 15.50/16.50 57.00/58.00 89.25/91.25 119.00/121.00 1715 15.00/17.00 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 16.25/18.25 58.00/60.00 91.00/93.00 121.00/123.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 151.00/153.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 1100 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 1200 151.00/153.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 237.00/239.00 1300 151.50/153.00 180.50/182.00 207.00/208.50 237.50/239.00 1400 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 1500 151.00/153.00 179.50/181.50 206.00/208.00 236.50/238.50 1600 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 206.00/208.00 237.00/239.00 1715 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 153.00/155.00 181.50/183.50 207.50/209.50 238.00/240.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 262.00/264.00 290.00/292.00 317.00/319.00 341.00/343.00 1100 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 341.50/343.50 1200 262.50/264.50 291.00/293.00 317.50/319.50 341.00/343.00 1300 263.00/264.50 291.00/292.50 318.00/319.50 342.00/343.50 1400 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.00/319.00 341.00/343.00 1500 262.00/264.00 290.00/292.00 316.50/318.50 340.50/342.50 1600 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.50/319.50 341.50/343.50 1715 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.00/319.00 341.00/343.00 (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 263.50/265.50 291.50/293.50 318.50/320.50 342.50/344.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.38% 8.12% 7.78% 7.54% 7.32% 7.17% 1100 8.49% 8.17% 7.81% 7.57% 7.34% 7.18% 1200 8.52% 8.16% 7.78% 7.55% 7.33% 7.17% 1300 8.45% 8.14% 7.79% 7.56% 7.34% 7.19% 1400 8.50% 8.14% 7.77% 7.55% 7.33% 7.17% 1500 8.36% 8.10% 7.76% 7.53% 7.31% 7.15% 1600 8.38% 8.08% 7.75% 7.54% 7.32% 7.15% 1715 8.38% 8.10% 7.75% 7.53% 7.32% 7.16% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 8.43% 8.16% 7.84% 7.58% 7.37% 7.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 6.61% 6.53% 1100 7.05% 6.91% 6.80% 6.71% 6.62% 6.54% 1200 7.04% 6.92% 6.81% 6.72% 6.62% 6.54% 1300 7.06% 6.92% 6.81% 6.72% 6.63% 6.54% 1400 7.04% 6.90% 6.79% 6.70% 6.60% 6.52% 1500 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.59% 6.51% 1600 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.69% 6.60% 6.52% 1715 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.59% 6.51% (C1osing Mar 12) 1715 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.71% 6.63% 6.54% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3000/54.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com