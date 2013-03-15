Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Mar 13) 1000 02.30/02.40 01.15/01.20 01.15/01.20 07.76% 07.76% 07.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 52.50/54.50 85.50/87.50 115.00/117.00 1100 11.50/13.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 114.75/116.75 1200 11.50/13.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 114.50/116.50 1300 11.50/13.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 114.50/116.50 1400 11.25/12.75 52.75/54.25 85.25/87.25 114.75/116.75 1500 11.25/13.25 52.50/54.50 85.00/87.00 114.50/116.50 1600 11.00/12.50 52.50/54.50 85.00/87.00 114.50/116.50 1715 11.50/13.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 114.50/116.50 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 15.00/17.00 56.50/58.50 89.50/91.50 119.00/121.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 147.00/149.00 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1100 147.00/149.00 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1200 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.00/203.00 231.50/233.50 1300 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.00/203.00 231.50/233.50 1400 146.75/148.75 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 231.50/233.50 1500 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 232.00/233.00 1600 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 232.00/234.00 1715 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 232.00/234.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 151.50/153.50 180.00/182.00 206.50/208.50 237.00/239.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.00/260.00 286.00/288.00 312.50/314.50 336.50/338.50 1100 258.00/260.00 286.00/288.00 313.00/315.00 337.00/339.00 1200 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 312.00/314.00 336.00/338.00 1300 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 335.50/337.50 1400 256.50/258.50 284.50/286.50 311.00/313.00 335.00/337.00 1500 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.75/313.75 335.50/337.50 1600 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 335.00/337.00 1715 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 335.00/337.00 (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 262.50/264.50 290.50/292.50 317.00/319.00 341.00/343.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 7.95% 7.68% 7.43% 7.22% 7.08% 1100 8.41% 7.98% 7.67% 7.43% 7.23% 7.08% 1200 8.43% 7.99% 7.67% 7.42% 7.22% 7.07% 1300 8.43% 8.00% 7.68% 7.43% 7.22% 7.07% 1400 8.34% 7.97% 7.70% 7.46% 7.23% 7.08% 1500 8.37% 7.96% 7.69% 7.45% 7.24% 7.10% 1600 8.31% 7.95% 7.67% 7.44% 7.23% 7.09% 1715 8.43% 7.99% 7.67% 7.42% 7.22% 7.08% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 8.38% 8.10% 7.75% 7.53% 7.32% 7.16% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 6.54% 6.45% 1100 6.95% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% 6.55% 6.47% 1200 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 6.54% 6.46% 1300 6.93% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 6.54% 6.46% 1400 6.95% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 6.54% 6.46% 1500 6.97% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% 6.56% 6.47% 1600 6.96% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% 6.54% 6.45% 1715 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 6.60% 6.53% 6.44% (C1osing Mar 13) 1715 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.59% 6.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3550/54.3650 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com