Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.75% 06.75% 06.75% (Mar 14) 1000 04.00/05.00 01.00/01.25 03.00/03.75 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.50/11.50 51.75/53.25 84.00/86.00 113.00/115.00 1100 10.00/12.00 51.50/53.50 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1200 10.50/12.00 52.00/54.00 84.50/86.50 114.00/116.00 1300 10.00/11.50 51.50/53.50 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1400 10.50/11.50 52.00/53.50 84.50/86.50 113.50/115.50 1500 10.50/12.00 52.00/54.00 84.50/86.50 114.00/116.00 1600 10.50/12.00 52.00/54.00 84.50/86.50 114.50/116.50 1715 10.75/12.25 52.25/53.75 85.00/87.00 114.75/116.75 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 11.50/13.50 53.00/55.00 85.50/87.50 114.50/116.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.00/147.00 173.00/175.00 199.00/201.00 229.00/231.00 1100 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1200 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 231.50/233.50 1300 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1400 146.00/148.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1500 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 231.50/233.50 1600 147.00/149.00 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1715 147.25/149.25 175.75/177.75 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 232.00/234.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 254.00/256.00 282.00/284.00 308.75/310.75 332.50/334.50 1100 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 1200 256.50/258.50 284.50/286.50 311.00/313.00 335.00/337.00 1300 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 1400 256.50/258.50 284.50/286.50 311.00/313.00 334.50/336.50 1500 256.50/258.50 284.50/286.50 311.00/313.00 335.00/337.00 1600 257.50/259.50 285.50/287.50 312.00/314.00 336.00/338.00 1715 257.50/259.50 285.50/287.50 312.00/314.00 336.00/338.00 (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.50/313.50 335.00/337.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.00% 7.68% 7.43% 7.22% 7.06% 1100 8.42% 7.99% 7.70% 7.45% 7.25% 7.11% 1200 8.50% 8.04% 7.73% 7.48% 7.27% 7.12% 1300 8.40% 7.98% 7.69% 7.45% 7.25% 7.10% 1400 8.45% 8.03% 7.71% 7.47% 7.26% 7.10% 1500 8.50% 8.04% 7.73% 7.48% 7.27% 7.12% 1600 8.52% 8.06% 7.77% 7.54% 7.33% 7.17% 1715 8.53% 8.10% 7.80% 7.56% 7.34% 7.18% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 8.43% 7.99% 7.67% 7.42% 7.22% 7.08% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.91% 6.79% 6.69% 6.60% 6.53% 6.44% 1100 6.96% 6.84% 6.73% 6.63% 6.56% 6.48% 1200 6.98% 6.85% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.48% 1300 6.96% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% 6.55% 6.47% 1400 6.96% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% 6.56% 6.47% 1500 6.98% 6.85% 6.74% 6.64% 6.57% 6.48% 1600 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.60% 6.51% 1715 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.60% 6.52% (C1osing Mar 14) 1715 6.94% 6.81% 6.71% 6.60% 6.53% 6.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.0200/54.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com