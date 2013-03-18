Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.40% 07.40% 07.40% (Mar 15) 1000 04.00/05.00 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 06.75% 06.75% 06.75% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.75/10.75 51.25/52.75 84.00/86.00 113.50/115.50 1100 09.75/10.75 51.25/52.75 84.25/86.25 114.00/116.00 1200 09.50/11.00 51.25/52.75 84.25/86.25 114.25/116.25 1300 09.50/10.50 51.00/52.50 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 1400 09.50/10.50 51.00/52.50 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 1500 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.00 83.50/85.50 113.25/115.25 1600 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.50 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 1715 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.50 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 10.75/12.25 52.25/53.75 85.00/87.00 114.75/116.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.75/147.75 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1100 146.50/148.50 175.00/177.00 201.50/203.50 232.00/234.00 1200 146.75/148.75 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 1300 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1400 146.00/148.00 174.50/176.50 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1500 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.00/202.00 230.50/232.50 1600 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 1715 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 147.25/149.25 175.75/177.75 202.00/204.00 232.50/234.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.75/312.75 334.50/336.50 1100 257.00/259.00 285.00/287.00 311.75/313.75 335.50/337.50 1200 257.50/259.50 285.50/287.50 312.25/314.25 336.00/338.00 1300 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 1400 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 1500 255.50/257.50 283.50/285.50 310.25/312.25 334.00/336.00 1600 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 1715 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50 (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 257.50/259.50 285.50/287.50 312.00/314.00 336.00/338.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.08% 7.75% 7.48% 7.28% 7.12% 1100 8.53% 8.10% 7.78% 7.52% 7.32% 7.16% 1200 8.53% 8.10% 7.80% 7.53% 7.34% 7.18% 1300 8.49% 8.04% 7.74% 7.49% 7.30% 7.13% 1400 8.50% 8.05% 7.76% 7.51% 7.31% 7.14% 1500 8.41% 8.03% 7.75% 7.48% 7.29% 7.12% 1600 8.44% 8.03% 7.75% 7.48% 7.28% 7.13% 1715 8.45% 8.04% 7.76% 7.49% 7.29% 7.14% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 8.53% 8.10% 7.80% 7.56% 7.34% 7.18% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.98% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.56% 6.47% 1100 7.01% 6.87% 6.76% 6.66% 6.58% 6.49% 1200 7.02% 6.88% 6.77% 6.67% 6.59% 6.50% 1300 6.98% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% 6.56% 6.47% 1400 6.99% 6.86% 6.75% 6.65% 6.57% 6.49% 1500 6.98% 6.84% 6.74% 6.64% 6.56% 6.48% 1600 6.98% 6.85% 6.74% 6.64% 6.56% 6.48% 1715 6.99% 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.57% 6.49% (C1osing Mar 15) 1715 7.02% 6.89% 6.78% 6.68% 6.60% 6.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1650/54.1750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com