Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30
06.77% 06.77% 06.77%
(Mar 18)
1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30
07.40% 07.40% 07.40%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 07.50/09.50 49.00/51.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00
1100 07.25/09.25 48.75/50.75 81.75/83.75 111.75/113.75
1200 07.50/09.00 49.00/51.00 82.00/84.00 112.00/114.00
1300 08.00/10.00 49.25/51.25 82.50/84.50 112.50/114.50
1400 08.00/09.50 49.50/51.50 83.00/85.00 113.00/115.00
1500 08.00/09.50 49.50/51.50 83.00/85.00 113.50/115.50
1600 08.00/09.50 49.50/51.50 83.00/85.00 113.50/115.50
1715 08.00/09.50 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 114.00/116.00
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 09.00/10.50 50.50/52.50 83.50/85.50 113.50/115.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 144.50/146.50 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 229.00/231.00
1100 144.00/146.00 172.50/174.50 198.50/200.50 229.00/231.00
1200 145.00/147.00 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00
1300 145.50/147.50 174.50/176.50 201.00/203.00 232.00/234.00
1400 146.00/148.00 175.50/177.50 202.00/204.00 233.00/235.00
1500 146.50/148.50 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 234.00/236.00
1600 146.50/148.50 175.50/177.50 202.50/204.50 233.50/235.50
1715 147.00/149.00 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 235.00/237.00
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 145.50/147.50 174.00/176.00 200.50/202.50 231.00/233.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 254.00/256.00 282.00/284.00 308.50/310.50 332.00/334.00
1100 254.00/256.00 282.00/284.00 308.50/310.50 332.00/334.00
1200 256.50/258.50 285.00/287.00 312.00/314.00 336.00/338.00
1300 257.50/259.50 285.50/287.50 312.50/314.50 336.50/338.50
1400 258.50/260.50 287.00/289.00 314.00/316.00 338.00/340.00
1500 259.50/261.50 288.00/290.00 315.00/317.00 339.00/341.00
1600 259.00/261.00 287.50/289.50 314.50/316.50 338.50/340.50
1715 260.50/262.50 289.00/291.00 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 256.00/258.00 284.00/286.00 310.50/312.50 334.50/336.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.45% 8.03% 7.76% 7.52% 7.30% 7.12%
1100 8.38% 7.99% 7.73% 7.48% 7.28% 7.11%
1200 8.38% 7.98% 7.71% 7.49% 7.31% 7.15%
1300 8.46% 8.03% 7.75% 7.52% 7.34% 7.17%
1400 8.48% 8.06% 7.78% 7.54% 7.36% 7.20%
1500 8.46% 8.04% 7.79% 7.55% 7.37% 7.21%
1600 8.46% 8.05% 7.79% 7.55% 7.36% 7.20%
1715 8.47% 8.09% 7.83% 7.59% 7.40% 7.24%
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 8.45% 8.04% 7.76% 7.49% 7.29% 7.14%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 6.99% 6.85% 6.74% 6.66% 6.57% 6.48%
1100 6.98% 6.84% 6.73% 6.64% 6.56% 6.47%
1200 7.01% 6.87% 6.77% 6.69% 6.60% 6.51%
1300 7.04% 6.91% 6.79% 6.70% 6.62% 6.53%
1400 7.06% 6.92% 6.81% 6.72% 6.64% 6.55%
1500 7.08% 6.94% 6.82% 6.73% 6.64% 6.55%
1600 7.06% 6.92% 6.81% 6.72% 6.64% 6.54%
1715 7.11% 6.97% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.58%
(C1osing Mar 18)
1715 6.99% 6.85% 6.75% 6.65% 6.57% 6.49%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3700/54.3800 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.