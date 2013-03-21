Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% (Mar 19) 1000 02.00/02.60 01.00/01.30 01.00/01.30 06.77% 06.77% 06.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 48.00/50.00 82.00/84.00 112.50/114.50 1100 06.50/08.00 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 113.00/115.00 1200 06.50/08.00 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 113.00/115.00 1300 06.75/08.75 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 113.00/115.00 1400 06.50/08.50 48.50/50.50 82.50/84.50 113.00/115.00 1500 06.50/08.00 48.50/50.00 82.50/84.50 113.50/115.50 1600 06.75/08.75 48.50/50.50 82.25/84.25 113.00/115.00 1715 06.75/07.75 48.75/50.75 82.50/84.50 113.50/115.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 08.00/09.50 49.50/51.50 83.50/85.50 114.00/116.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 145.50/147.50 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 233.00/235.00 1100 146.00/148.00 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 233.00/235.00 1200 146.50/148.50 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 234.00/236.00 1300 146.50/148.50 176.00/178.00 202.50/204.50 233.50/235.50 1400 146.50/148.50 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 234.00/236.00 1500 147.00/149.00 177.00/179.00 204.00/206.00 235.25/237.25 1600 147.00/149.00 176.25/178.25 203.50/205.50 234.50/236.50 1715 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 204.00/206.00 235.50/237.50 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 147.00/149.00 176.50/178.50 203.50/205.50 235.00/237.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 259.00/261.00 287.00/289.00 314.00/316.00 338.00/340.00 1100 258.50/260.50 287.00/289.00 314.00/316.00 338.00/340.00 1200 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1300 259.50/261.50 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 339.50/341.50 1400 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1500 261.50/263.50 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 341.50/343.50 1600 260.50/262.50 289.50/291.50 316.75/318.75 341.00/343.00 1715 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 342.00/344.00 (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 260.50/262.50 289.00/291.00 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.04% 7.78% 7.56% 7.37% 7.22% 1100 8.50% 8.10% 7.83% 7.59% 7.38% 7.23% 1200 8.50% 8.11% 7.83% 7.62% 7.42% 7.27% 1300 8.54% 8.11% 7.84% 7.62% 7.43% 7.26% 1400 8.52% 8.11% 7.83% 7.62% 7.42% 7.27% 1500 8.46% 8.09% 7.86% 7.64% 7.46% 7.30% 1600 8.53% 8.09% 7.83% 7.64% 7.44% 7.28% 1715 8.54% 8.11% 7.86% 7.66% 7.47% 7.30% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 8.47% 8.09% 7.83% 7.59% 7.40% 7.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.07% 6.94% 6.83% 6.73% 6.64% 6.54% 1100 7.08% 6.94% 6.83% 6.74% 6.65% 6.55% 1200 7.12% 6.98% 6.87% 6.78% 6.69% 6.59% 1300 7.11% 6.97% 6.86% 6.78% 6.68% 6.58% 1400 7.12% 6.98% 6.87% 6.78% 6.69% 6.59% 1500 7.15% 7.02% 6.90% 6.81% 6.71% 6.61% 1600 7.13% 6.99% 6.89% 6.80% 6.71% 6.60% 1715 7.16% 7.02% 6.91% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% (C1osing Mar 19) 1715 7.11% 6.97% 6.86% 6.76% 6.67% 6.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3650/54.3750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com