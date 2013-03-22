Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.00/05.30 01.00/01.30 03.00/04.00 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% (Mar 20) 1000 02.00/02.50 01.00/01.25 01.00/01.25 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.50 45.00/47.00 79.00/81.00 110.00/112.00 1100 03.00/04.50 45.50/47.50 79.50/81.50 110.50/112.50 1200 03.00/04.50 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1300 03.00/04.50 46.00/47.50 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1400 02.75/04.75 45.50/47.50 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1500 03.00/04.00 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1600 03.00/05.00 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 1715 03.00/05.00 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 06.75/07.75 48.75/50.75 82.50/84.50 113.50/115.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.50/145.50 174.00/176.00 201.00/203.00 232.50/234.50 1100 144.50/146.50 175.00/177.00 202.00/204.00 233.50/235.50 1200 145.00/147.00 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 234.50/236.50 1300 145.00/147.00 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 234.50/236.50 1400 145.00/147.00 176.00/178.00 203.00/205.00 234.50/236.50 1500 145.25/147.25 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 234.50/236.50 1600 145.00/147.00 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 235.00/237.00 1715 145.00/147.00 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 235.00/237.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 147.50/149.50 177.00/179.00 204.00/206.00 235.50/237.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 259.00/261.00 288.00/290.00 315.50/317.50 339.50/341.50 1100 259.50/261.50 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1200 261.00/263.00 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 341.50/343.50 1300 261.25/263.25 290.00/292.00 317.75/319.75 342.00/344.00 1400 261.00/263.00 289.50/291.50 317.00/319.00 341.50/343.50 1500 261.00/263.00 290.00/292.00 317.50/319.50 341.50/343.50 1600 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 342.00/344.00 1715 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 342.00/344.00 (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 342.00/344.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.06% 7.87% 7.63% 7.46% 7.31% 1100 8.69% 8.12% 7.91% 7.68% 7.51% 7.35% 1200 8.77% 8.16% 7.94% 7.71% 7.53% 7.38% 1300 8.73% 8.16% 7.94% 7.71% 7.53% 7.38% 1400 8.69% 8.17% 7.95% 7.72% 7.56% 7.39% 1500 8.77% 8.17% 7.95% 7.72% 7.54% 7.39% 1600 8.78% 8.16% 7.94% 7.71% 7.53% 7.38% 1715 8.78% 8.16% 7.94% 7.71% 7.53% 7.38% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 8.54% 8.11% 7.86% 7.66% 7.47% 7.30% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.16% 7.04% 6.93% 6.83% 6.74% 6.64% 1100 7.20% 7.05% 6.95% 6.85% 6.76% 6.65% 1200 7.22% 7.09% 6.98% 6.88% 6.78% 6.68% 1300 7.23% 7.10% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 6.69% 1400 7.23% 7.10% 6.98% 6.87% 6.79% 6.69% 1500 7.23% 7.10% 6.98% 6.88% 6.79% 6.69% 1600 7.24% 7.10% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 6.69% 1715 7.24% 7.10% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 6.69% (C1osing Mar 20) 1715 7.16% 7.02% 6.91% 6.82% 6.72% 6.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2800/54.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com