Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.25/05.30 03.25/04.00 01.00/01.30 07.14% 07.28% 06.72% (Mar 21) 1000 04.00/05.30 01.00/01.30 03.00/04.00 06.73% 06.73% 06.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 44.00/46.00 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1100 01.75/02.75 45.25/46.75 79.25/81.25 110.00/112.00 1200 02.25/03.25 45.25/46.50 79.25/80.75 110.00/112.00 1300 02.25/02.55 45.25/46.25 79.00/80.00 110.00/111.50 1400 02.00/03.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 108.50/110.50 1500 01.50/03.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1600 01.50/03.00 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 1715 01.50/03.50 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 03.00/05.00 46.00/48.00 80.00/82.00 111.00/113.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 143.00/145.00 173.00/175.00 200.50/202.50 232.50/234.50 1100 144.00/146.00 174.50/176.50 202.00/204.00 233.50/235.50 1200 144.00/146.00 174.50/176.50 202.00/204.00 233.50/235.50 1300 143.75/145.75 174.00/176.00 201.50/203.50 233.50/235.50 1400 142.00/144.00 172.00/174.00 199.25/201.25 230.50/232.50 1500 142.50/144.50 173.00/175.00 200.50/202.50 232.00/234.00 1600 142.50/144.50 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 231.00/233.00 1715 142.50/144.50 173.00/175.00 200.50/202.50 232.00/234.00 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 145.00/147.00 175.50/177.50 203.00/205.00 235.00/237.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 258.50/260.50 287.50/289.50 315.00/317.00 339.00/341.00 1100 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1200 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1300 260.00/262.00 288.50/290.50 316.00/318.00 340.00/342.00 1400 257.00/259.00 285.50/287.50 313.00/315.00 337.00/339.00 1500 258.00/260.00 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 338.50/340.50 1600 257.00/259.00 285.50/287.50 313.00/315.00 337.00/339.00 1715 258.00/260.00 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 338.50/340.50 (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 261.50/263.50 290.50/292.50 318.00/320.00 342.00/344.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.63% 8.08% 7.87% 7.65% 7.47% 7.32% 1100 8.82% 8.20% 7.94% 7.70% 7.53% 7.37% 1200 8.81% 8.18% 7.94% 7.70% 7.53% 7.37% 1300 8.77% 8.13% 7.92% 7.69% 7.51% 7.36% 1400 8.72% 8.07% 7.83% 7.59% 7.41% 7.27% 1500 8.73% 8.08% 7.87% 7.62% 7.46% 7.32% 1600 8.72% 8.07% 7.86% 7.61% 7.44% 7.30% 1715 8.73% 8.08% 7.87% 7.62% 7.46% 7.32% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 8.78% 8.16% 7.94% 7.71% 7.53% 7.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.04% 6.94% 6.84% 6.75% 6.65% 1100 7.21% 7.08% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 6.66% 1200 7.21% 7.08% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 6.66% 1300 7.20% 7.08% 6.96% 6.86% 6.76% 6.66% 1400 7.11% 6.99% 6.88% 6.79% 6.70% 6.60% 1500 7.16% 7.03% 6.93% 6.83% 6.73% 6.64% 1600 7.12% 6.99% 6.88% 6.79% 6.70% 6.60% 1715 7.16% 7.03% 6.92% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63% (C1osing Mar 21) 1715 7.24% 7.10% 6.99% 6.89% 6.79% 6.69% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3300/54.3400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com