Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 02.00/02.50
06.74% 06.74% 06.74%
(Mar 22)
1000 04.25/05.30 03.25/04.00 01.00/01.30
07.14% 07.28% 06.72%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME APR MAY JUN JUL
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 43.00/44.00 77.00/78.50 107.50/109.50 141.50/143.50
1100 42.00/44.00 76.00/78.00 107.00/109.00 140.50/142.50
1200 42.25/44.25 76.25/78.25 107.00/109.00 140.75/142.75
1300 42.50/44.50 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 141.50/143.50
1400 42.75/44.75 76.75/78.75 108.00/110.00 142.00/144.00
1500 42.50/44.50 76.50/78.50 108.00/110.00 142.00/144.00
1600 43.00/45.00 77.00/79.00 108.00/110.00 142.00/144.00
1715 42.50/44.50 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 141.50/143.50
(C1osing Mar 22)
1715 44.50/46.50 78.00/80.00 109.00/111.00 142.50/144.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 172.00/174.00 199.50/201.50 231.00/233.00 257.50/259.50
1100 171.00/173.00 198.00/200.00 230.00/232.00 256.50/258.50
1200 171.00/173.00 198.50/200.50 230.00/232.00 256.50/258.50
1300 172.00/174.00 199.50/201.50 231.00/233.00 257.50/259.50
1400 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 231.50/233.50 258.00/260.00
1500 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 232.00/234.00 258.50/260.50
1600 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 232.00/234.00 258.50/260.50
1715 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 231.50/233.50 258.00/260.00
(C1osing Mar 22)
1715 173.00/175.00 200.50/202.50 232.00/234.00 258.00/260.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 286.25/288.25 314.00/316.00 338.00/340.00 363.50/365.50
1100 285.50/287.50 313.00/315.00 337.00/339.00 362.00/364.00
1200 285.50/287.50 313.50/315.50 337.50/339.50 362.50/364.50
1300 286.50/288.50 314.00/316.00 338.00/340.00 363.50/365.50
1400 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 338.75/340.75 364.00/366.00
1500 287.50/289.50 315.00/317.00 339.00/341.00 364.00/366.00
1600 287.50/289.50 315.50/317.50 340.00/342.00 365.50/367.50
1715 287.00/289.00 315.00/317.00 339.50/341.50 365.00/367.00
(C1osing Mar 22)
1715 287.00/289.00 314.50/316.50 338.50/340.50 01.50/03.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.89% 8.19% 7.95% 7.69% 7.53% 7.39%
1100 8.79% 8.12% 7.92% 7.64% 7.49% 7.34%
1200 8.84% 8.15% 7.92% 7.65% 7.49% 7.36%
1300 8.89% 8.17% 7.95% 7.69% 7.53% 7.39%
1400 8.94% 8.19% 7.99% 7.71% 7.55% 7.41%
1500 8.88% 8.16% 7.98% 7.71% 7.54% 7.40%
1600 8.98% 8.21% 7.98% 7.70% 7.54% 7.40%
1715 8.88% 8.16% 7.95% 7.68% 7.54% 7.40%
(C1osing Mar 22)
1715 8.73% 8.08% 7.87% 7.62% 7.46% 7.32%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.21% 7.09% 6.97% 6.88% 6.78% 6.68%
1100 7.18% 7.06% 6.95% 6.86% 6.77% 6.66%
1200 7.18% 7.06% 6.95% 6.87% 6.78% 6.67%
1300 7.21% 7.09% 6.97% 6.88% 6.78% 6.74%
1400 7.23% 7.10% 6.99% 6.89% 6.80% 6.74%
1500 7.24% 7.11% 6.99% 6.89% 6.80% 6.74%
1600 7.23% 7.10% 6.99% 6.90% 6.81% 6.76%
1715 7.22% 7.09% 6.98% 6.89% 6.81% 6.76%
(C1osing Mar 22)
1715 7.16% 7.03% 6.92% 6.83% 6.73% 6.63%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.1700/54.1800 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.