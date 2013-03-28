Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 11.25/13.50 02.25/02.50 09.00/11.00 10.80% 07.56% 12.09% (Mar 25) 1000 03.00/03.75 01.00/01.25 02.00/02.50 06.74% 06.74% 06.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 65.00/67.00 96.00/98.00 130.00/132.00 1100 31.25/33.25 65.75/67.75 97.00/99.00 131.50/133.50 1200 32.00/33.00 66.00/67.50 97.00/99.00 131.00/133.00 1300 31.50/33.00 65.75/67.75 97.00/99.00 131.00/133.00 1400 31.50/33.50 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 131.00/133.00 1500 31.50/33.50 65.50/67.50 97.00/99.00 131.50/133.50 1600 31.50/33.50 65.75/67.75 97.00/99.00 131.50/133.50 1715 31.25/33.25 65.75/67.75 96.75/98.75 131.25/133.25 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 42.50/44.50 76.50/78.50 107.50/109.50 141.50/143.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 160.50/162.50 188.00/190.00 219.50/221.50 246.50/248.50 1100 162.50/164.50 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 248.50/250.50 1200 161.50/163.50 189.50/191.50 221.00/223.00 248.00/250.00 1300 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 249.00/251.00 1400 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 221.00/223.00 248.00/250.00 1500 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 221.50/223.50 248.50/250.50 1600 162.50/164.50 190.00/192.00 222.00/224.00 249.50/251.50 1715 162.25/164.25 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 249.00/251.00 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 172.50/174.50 200.00/202.00 231.50/233.50 258.00/260.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 275.50/277.50 303.50/305.50 328.00/330.00 354.00/356.00 1100 277.50/279.50 305.50/307.50 330.50/332.50 356.50/358.50 1200 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 330.75/332.75 356.75/358.75 1300 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 331.00/333.00 357.00/359.00 1400 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 330.50/332.50 356.50/358.50 1500 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 331.00/333.00 357.00/359.00 1600 279.00/281.00 307.50/309.50 332.00/334.00 358.00/360.00 1715 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 331.50/333.50 357.50/359.50 (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 287.00/289.00 315.00/317.00 339.50/341.50 365.00/367.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.66% 7.51% 7.46% 7.32% 7.22% 7.10% 1100 7.73% 7.60% 7.55% 7.41% 7.31% 7.17% 1200 7.78% 7.60% 7.55% 7.39% 7.27% 7.17% 1300 7.73% 7.60% 7.55% 7.39% 7.29% 7.17% 1400 7.77% 7.57% 7.54% 7.38% 7.28% 7.16% 1500 7.77% 7.57% 7.54% 7.41% 7.30% 7.18% 1600 7.77% 7.59% 7.54% 7.41% 7.30% 7.18% 1715 7.71% 7.59% 7.52% 7.39% 7.29% 7.16% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 8.88% 8.16% 7.95% 7.68% 7.54% 7.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 6.97% 6.89% 6.80% 6.72% 6.65% 6.60% 1100 7.04% 6.95% 6.85% 6.77% 6.71% 6.67% 1200 7.02% 6.94% 6.85% 6.78% 6.72% 6.67% 1300 7.04% 6.97% 6.87% 6.79% 6.72% 6.68% 1400 7.02% 6.93% 6.85% 6.78% 6.70% 6.66% 1500 7.03% 6.95% 6.86% 6.79% 6.71% 6.67% 1600 7.05% 6.97% 6.88% 6.80% 6.73% 6.68% 1715 7.03% 6.95% 6.86% 6.78% 6.72% 6.67% (C1osing Mar 25) 1715 7.22% 7.09% 6.98% 6.89% 6.81% 6.76% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.3650/54.3750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com