(Corrected Spot level as of 17:00 from 54.3000/54.3100 to 54.2800/54.2900) Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 12.00/14.30 11.00/13.00 01.00/01.30 13.43% 14.77% 06.71% (Mar 26) 1000 11.25/13.50 02.25/02.50 09.00/11.00 10.80% 07.56% 12.09% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.25/32.25 64.50/66.50 95.50/97.50 130.00/132.00 1100 30.00/32.00 64.00/66.00 95.50/97.50 130.00/132.00 1200 30.00/32.00 64.00/66.00 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1300 30.00/32.00 64.25/66.25 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1400 30.25/32.25 64.25/66.25 95.50/97.50 130.50/132.50 1500 30.50/32.50 64.50/66.50 96.00/98.00 131.00/133.00 1600 30.50/32.50 64.50/66.50 96.00/98.00 131.00/133.00 1715 30.75/32.75 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 131.50/133.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 31.25/33.25 65.75/67.75 96.75/98.75 131.25/133.25 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 248.00/250.00 1100 161.00/163.00 188.50/190.50 220.50/222.50 247.50/249.50 1200 161.50/163.50 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 248.50/250.50 1300 161.50/163.50 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 248.50/250.50 1400 161.50/163.50 189.00/191.00 221.00/223.00 248.50/250.50 1500 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 249.00/251.00 1600 162.00/164.00 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 249.00/251.00 1715 162.50/164.50 190.50/192.50 222.50/224.50 250.00/252.00 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 162.25/164.25 189.50/191.50 221.50/223.50 249.00/251.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 277.50/279.50 305.50/307.50 330.00/332.00 356.00/358.00 1100 276.50/278.50 305.00/307.00 329.50/331.50 355.50/357.50 1200 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 330.50/332.50 356.50/358.50 1300 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 330.50/332.50 356.50/358.50 1400 277.50/279.50 306.00/308.00 330.50/332.50 356.50/358.50 1500 278.50/280.50 307.50/309.50 332.00/334.00 358.00/360.00 1600 278.50/280.50 307.50/309.50 332.00/334.00 358.00/360.00 1715 279.50/281.50 308.00/310.00 332.50/334.50 358.50/360.50 (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 278.00/280.00 306.50/308.50 331.50/333.50 357.50/359.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.74% 7.57% 7.51% 7.37% 7.28% 7.16% 1100 7.67% 7.52% 7.50% 7.37% 7.28% 7.16% 1200 7.68% 7.53% 7.51% 7.40% 7.31% 7.18% 1300 7.69% 7.56% 7.52% 7.41% 7.31% 7.18% 1400 7.73% 7.55% 7.51% 7.40% 7.30% 7.18% 1500 7.79% 7.59% 7.55% 7.43% 7.33% 7.20% 1600 7.79% 7.58% 7.55% 7.43% 7.33% 7.20% 1715 7.86% 7.65% 7.60% 7.46% 7.36% 7.24% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 7.71% 7.59% 7.52% 7.39% 7.29% 7.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.03% 6.95% 6.87% 6.78% 6.71% 6.66% 1100 7.03% 6.94% 6.84% 6.77% 6.70% 6.65% 1200 7.05% 6.97% 6.87% 6.80% 6.72% 6.67% 1300 7.05% 6.97% 6.87% 6.80% 6.73% 6.68% 1400 7.05% 6.96% 6.87% 6.79% 6.72% 6.67% 1500 7.07% 6.99% 6.90% 6.83% 6.75% 6.71% 1600 7.07% 6.98% 6.90% 6.83% 6.75% 6.70% 1715 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 6.85% 6.77% 6.72% (C1osing Mar 26) 1715 7.03% 6.95% 6.86% 6.78% 6.72% 6.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2800/54.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com