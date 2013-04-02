Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.39% 07.39% 07.39% (Mar 28) 1000 12.00/14.30 11.00/13.00 01.00/01.30 13.43% 14.77% 06.71% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 30.00/32.00 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 132.00/134.00 1100 30.00/32.00 65.00/67.00 97.00/99.00 132.50/134.50 1200 30.50/32.00 65.50/67.00 97.50/99.50 133.00/135.00 1300 30.00/32.00 65.00/67.00 97.50/99.50 133.00/135.00 1400 30.75/31.75 66.00/67.50 98.25/100.25 133.75/135.75 1500 30.50/32.00 65.50/67.50 98.00/100.00 133.50/135.50 1600 30.00/32.00 65.50/67.50 98.50/100.50 134.50/136.50 1715 30.50/32.00 66.50/68.50 99.50/101.50 135.50/137.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 30.75/32.75 65.00/67.00 96.50/98.50 131.50/133.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 163.00/165.00 191.00/193.00 224.00/226.00 251.50/253.50 1100 164.00/166.00 192.50/194.50 225.50/227.50 253.00/255.00 1200 164.50/166.50 193.00/195.00 226.00/228.00 253.50/255.50 1300 164.50/166.50 192.50/194.50 225.50/227.50 253.50/255.50 1400 165.75/167.75 194.00/196.00 227.25/229.25 255.00/257.00 1500 165.00/167.00 193.50/195.50 226.50/228.50 254.00/256.00 1600 166.50/168.50 195.00/197.00 228.00/230.00 255.50/257.50 1715 168.00/170.00 196.50/198.50 229.50/231.50 257.00/259.00 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 162.50/164.50 190.50/192.50 222.50/224.50 250.00/252.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 281.00/283.00 309.50/311.50 334.00/336.00 360.50/362.50 1100 282.50/284.50 311.50/313.50 336.00/338.00 362.50/364.50 1200 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 337.50/339.50 364.50/366.50 1300 283.00/285.00 312.00/314.00 336.50/338.50 363.50/365.50 1400 284.50/286.50 313.00/315.00 338.00/340.00 365.00/367.00 1500 284.00/286.00 313.00/315.00 338.00/340.00 365.00/367.00 1600 286.00/288.00 315.00/317.00 340.00/342.00 367.00/369.00 1715 287.50/289.50 316.50/318.50 341.50/343.50 368.50/370.50 (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 279.50/281.50 308.00/310.00 332.50/334.50 358.50/360.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.93% 7.76% 7.67% 7.55% 7.42% 7.30% 1100 7.93% 7.77% 7.70% 7.58% 7.47% 7.35% 1200 7.98% 7.80% 7.74% 7.60% 7.49% 7.37% 1300 7.93% 7.78% 7.75% 7.61% 7.49% 7.36% 1400 8.01% 7.87% 7.80% 7.66% 7.55% 7.42% 1500 8.00% 7.85% 7.79% 7.64% 7.52% 7.40% 1600 7.96% 7.85% 7.83% 7.70% 7.58% 7.45% 1715 8.04% 7.96% 7.91% 7.76% 7.65% 7.51% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 7.86% 7.65% 7.60% 7.46% 7.36% 7.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.18% 7.08% 6.97% 6.89% 6.81% 6.77% 1100 7.22% 7.12% 7.01% 6.94% 6.85% 6.80% 1200 7.24% 7.14% 7.03% 6.96% 6.89% 6.84% 1300 7.23% 7.14% 7.03% 6.95% 6.87% 6.83% 1400 7.29% 7.18% 7.06% 6.98% 6.90% 6.86% 1500 7.27% 7.16% 7.06% 6.98% 6.91% 6.86% 1600 7.31% 7.20% 7.10% 7.02% 6.94% 6.89% 1715 7.36% 7.24% 7.14% 7.06% 6.98% 6.92% (C1osing Mar 28) 1715 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 6.85% 6.77% 6.72% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.2600/54.2700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com