Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.39% 07.39% 07.39% (Apr 2) 1000 02.20/02.60 01.10/01.30 01.10/01.30 07.39% 07.39% 07.39% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.00/31.00 65.00/67.00 98.00/100.00 133.50/135.50 1100 29.00/31.00 64.50/66.50 97.50/99.50 133.00/135.00 1200 29.50/31.50 65.25/67.25 97.75/99.75 133.75/135.75 1300 29.50/31.50 65.25/67.25 97.75/99.75 133.75/135.75 1400 29.50/31.50 65.50/67.50 98.00/100.00 134.00/136.00 1500 29.50/31.50 65.00/67.00 97.50/99.50 133.50/135.50 1600 30.00/31.50 65.50/67.50 97.75/99.75 133.50/135.50 1715 29.25/31.25 65.00/67.00 97.25/99.25 133.00/135.00 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 30.50/32.00 66.50/68.50 99.50/101.50 135.50/137.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 166.00/168.00 194.50/196.50 228.00/230.00 255.50/257.50 1100 165.00/167.00 193.00/195.00 226.00/228.00 253.50/255.50 1200 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 254.50/256.50 1300 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 254.50/256.50 1400 165.50/167.50 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 254.50/256.50 1500 165.00/167.00 193.50/195.50 226.00/228.00 253.50/255.50 1600 165.25/167.25 194.00/196.00 227.00/229.00 254.50/256.50 1715 164.50/166.50 193.00/195.00 225.50/227.50 253.00/255.00 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 168.00/170.00 196.50/198.50 229.50/231.50 257.00/259.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 285.50/287.50 314.50/316.50 339.50/341.50 366.50/368.50 1100 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 337.50/339.50 364.50/366.50 1200 284.50/286.50 313.50/315.50 338.50/340.50 365.50/367.50 1300 284.50/286.50 313.50/315.50 338.50/340.50 365.50/367.50 1400 284.50/286.50 313.50/315.50 338.50/340.50 365.50/367.50 1500 283.50/285.50 312.50/314.50 337.50/339.50 364.50/366.50 1600 284.50/286.50 313.00/315.00 338.00/340.00 365.00/367.00 1715 283.00/285.00 311.50/313.50 336.50/338.50 363.50/365.50 (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 287.50/289.50 316.50/318.50 341.50/343.50 368.50/370.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.01% 7.91% 7.86% 7.70% 7.60% 7.45% 1100 7.98% 7.86% 7.82% 7.67% 7.55% 7.39% 1200 8.10% 7.93% 7.85% 7.70% 7.57% 7.43% 1300 8.10% 7.93% 7.85% 7.71% 7.57% 7.43% 1400 8.11% 7.96% 7.87% 7.72% 7.57% 7.43% 1500 8.09% 7.90% 7.83% 7.69% 7.55% 7.41% 1600 8.15% 7.94% 7.83% 7.68% 7.55% 7.42% 1715 8.04% 7.89% 7.80% 7.65% 7.52% 7.38% (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 8.04% 7.96% 7.91% 7.76% 7.65% 7.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.33% 7.21% 7.11% 7.02% 6.94% 6.88% 1100 7.27% 7.16% 7.06% 6.98% 6.90% 6.85% 1200 7.30% 7.18% 7.08% 7.00% 6.92% 6.87% 1300 7.30% 7.18% 7.08% 7.00% 6.92% 6.87% 1400 7.30% 7.19% 7.08% 7.00% 6.92% 6.87% 1500 7.27% 7.16% 7.06% 6.98% 6.90% 6.85% 1600 7.29% 7.17% 7.07% 6.98% 6.90% 6.85% 1715 7.25% 7.13% 7.03% 6.95% 6.87% 6.83% (C1osing Apr 2) 1715 7.36% 7.24% 7.14% 7.06% 6.98% 6.92% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 54.4300/54.4400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from RBS, Andhra Bank, Bank of America, Bank Of Baroda, BNP Paribas ,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB,ING Vysya Bank, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, J P Morgan, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com